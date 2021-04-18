Troy DeGaton Claims First Career ASCS Desert Non-Wing Win At Arizona Speedway

Becoming the 18th different winner with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series on Saturday night, Troy DeGaton ran low through the field from seventh at Arizona Speedway.

Taking the point on Lap 14 from Bryan Ledbetter, Jr., the No. 39t pulled away by 2.079-seconds at the checkered flag. A.J. Hernandez worked to second on Lap 16, but his position would not stand as he was 20lbs light at the scales. Putting Ledbetter back to second, Joshua Shipley ended on the final podium step. Rick Shuman and Wayne Siddle made up the top five.

The next event for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series will be Saturday, May 1, at Arizona Speedway.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Car Count: 15

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 72-AJ Hernandez[6]; 2. 9-John Shelton[1]; 3. 3K-Patrick Krob[2]; 4. 96S-Brandon Sampson[4]; 5. 88-Philip Deeney[7]; 6. (DNF) 7BG-Mark Clark[3]; 7. (DNF) 10-Eugene Thomas[5]; 8. (DNF) 7-Wayne Siddle[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley[4]; 2. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[6]; 3. 39T-Troy DeGaton[1]; 4. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[7]; 5. 65X-John Romero[5]; 6. (DNF) 0-Jonas Reynolds[2]; 7. (DNF) 42-Danny Mathus[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 39T-Troy DeGaton[7]; 2. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[3]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley[1]; 4. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[2]; 5. 7-Wayne Siddle[15]; 6. 65X-John Romero[10]; 7. 9-John Shelton[5]; 8. 3K-Patrick Krob[6]; 9. 42-Danny Mathus[14]; 10. 88-Philip Deeney[8]; 11. (DNF) 96S-Brandon Sampson[9]; 12. (DNF) 7BG-Mark Clark[11]; 13. (DNS) 0-Jonas Reynolds; 14. (DNS) 10-Eugene Thomas; 15. (DQ) 72-AJ Hernandez[4]