Times Adjusted For Saturday’s Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Event At Park Jefferson

Times for Saturday, April 17 at Park Jefferson International Speedway have been adjusted to help get fans and teams in and out as quickly as possible. All times are CDT.

Open: 2:00 P.M.

Draw: 3:00 P.M.-3:30 P.M.

Driver's Meeting: 3:35 P.M.

Hot Laps: 4:30 P.M.

Racing: 5:00 P.M.

The Saturday showdown will also include IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Stock Cars, and Modifieds. Admission is $20 for adults, with kids five and under free into the grandstands. Pits are $35. Park Jefferson International Speedway is located at 48426 332nd St. in Jefferson, S.D. For more information, go to http://www.parkjeff.com .

Saturday is $3,000 to win, $400 to start. Mufflers are not required.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

