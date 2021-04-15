The Ticket Clinic Returns with Indy Pro 2000 Fastest Lap Award

Thursday, Apr 15 193
The Ticket Clinic continues its support of drivers moving up the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires ladder system by acknowledging the fastest race lap posted by drivers in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires beginning with this weekend’s double-header, season-opening round at Barber Motorsports Park in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
 
The Ticket Clinic Indy Pro 2000 Fastest Lap Award will honor drivers’ performances in a hotly competitive field with a $200 per race award and a season-ending check for $1,000 to the driver who accumulates the most fastest laps over the course of the season.
 
The Ticket Clinic, a leading traffic citation law firm, was founded in 1987 by Mark S. Gold, whose son Reece – a multiple race winner in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – will move up to the Indy Pro 2000 ranks this season with Juncos Racing. The Miami-based company has resolved over 5,000,000 traffic-related cases nationwide to date.
 
“Our thanks to Mark and The Ticket Clinic for once again supporting and acknowledging the accomplishment of our drivers,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “It is great to welcome them back to the Road to Indy family. Judging from the lap times at our recent test at Barber, I think we will have numerous drivers vying for The Ticket Clinic Fastest Lap Award and subsequent bragging rights.”
 
Reigning USF2000 Champion Christian Rasmussen earned the overall fastest lap award last season.
 
“I wanted to present The Ticket Clinic Fastest Lap Award to recognize drivers who through some circumstance may not have finished on the podium but show true promise, determination, and focus,” said Gold. “I know for many, including my son Reece, going ‘purple’ is a true accomplishment in itself. I’m honored to be given this opportunity to give back to the sport.” 
 
The Ticket Clinic Indy Pro 2000 Fastest Lap Award winners will be acknowledged during race broadcast coverage, on series’ social media and post-race release.
 
The green flag will fly for the first race of the Indy Pro 2000 season at 11:10 am CDT this Saturday.
