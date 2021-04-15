Redemption in Rome for Stoffel Vandoorne as Mercedes-EQ driver seals victory

Redemption in Rome for Stoffel Vandoorne as Mercedes-EQ driver seals victory
Mercedes-EQ's Stoffel Vandoorne launched himself into the mix of the drivers' championship with his first race win of the season, followed over the line by Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team).
 
Belgian bounced back from a disappointing race yesterday to fight his way from fourth on the grid, securing TAG Heuer Fastest Lap for good measure - catapulting him from 15th in the standings to fourth in 24 hours.
 
Sims put on an overtaking masterclass when racing returned green after a caution period on his way to second spot, with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein taking the final podium position after Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) was disqualified for energy overuse.
 
Action-packed race once again started behind the MINI Electric Pacesetter, with Julius Baer Pole Position winner Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing) spinning out of the lead soon after the race was underway.
 
Drivers' championship leader Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing), and the man third in the running pre-race, Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ), were wiped out making contact with one-another as they fought for points on the cusp of the top 10.
 
 Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) came home fourth, followed by Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing), António Félix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH), Tom Blomqvist (NIO 333), Nico Müller (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT) and Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) completing the points paying positions.
 
Formula E returns in two weeks’ time with the all-electric racing series heading to Spain for the inaugural Valencia E-Prix on April 24 & 25.
 
 
