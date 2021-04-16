Max Lanza returns with CAAL Racing for the 2021 EuroNASCAR season

Max Lanza will be back in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2021 stronger and more motivated than ever. The Italian driver will be among the protagonists of the EuroNASCAR 2 championship on his new #88 Camaro fielded by CAAL Racing, ready to challenge for the Legend Trophy.



After a tough 2020 season, Lanza is aiming at a place in the spotlight in the European NASCAR series and the chance to regularly battle for top-5 finishes.



"I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel! I really miss the adrenaline rush of a racing weekend. I’m more mature as a driver and I feel ready, the goal is to fight for the win in the Legend Trophy, which I think will be very competitive this year, but not just that : I want to have a say in the general classification. I think I’m ready to constantly finish in the top-5 and maybe, why not, on the podium. It’s not that far away. " commented Lanza, almost completely healed from the hand injury that halted his season in 2020. "The hand still hurts sometimes but I almost regained full movement. I’m training hard, I don’t want to leave anything on the table. I know I did everything well and I can’t wait to prove it."



"We are very happy to announce our first driver for the 2021 season. We’ll try to put Max in the best possible position to battle for the top spots in EuroNASCAR 2, redeem last season’s campaign that ended with an injury in Croatia." said Luca Canneori, CAAL Racing’s team manager.



The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 15-16 at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.



NWES PR