Gianmarco Ercoli returns with CAAL Racing, will hunt again for the EuroNASCAR title

After a solid 2020 campaign, CAAL Racing extended the contract with Gianmarco Ercoli for the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The Italian will drive the #54 Chevrolet Camaro in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship and aim at the EuroNASCAR title.



In 2020, the Rome native won the second race of the season at his home track Vallelunga but some bad luck in the following events threw Ercoli down the order in the EuroNASCAR PRO standings. The Italian finished 6th in points despite 7 top-5s and 8 top-10s in 10 races.



2021 will mark the third season with CAAL Racing for Ercoli. He joined the team for the first time in 2014 in his debut season and after five years racing for Double T and Racers Motorsport, he returned with the Canneori family in 2020.



“I am very happy to announce my deal with CAAL Racing for the 2021 EuroNASCAR Championship. It’s my second consecutive year with the team and our aim is to improve. I thank my loyal partners SCM Medical, 3P Plastic Production and Levante for the great support in the upcoming season,” said Ercoli. “After the Final in Valencia we immediately worked hard with the whole team to improve our pace. Our goal is to do better than last season. We had our ups and downs but we proved to be very fast.”



CAAL Racing’s team manager Luca Canneori added: “We are happy to confirm Gianmarco for the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. Last year we had some bad luck in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship and those unlucky events prevented us from scoring the results we deserved. Gianmarco proved to be a fast and mature racecar driver. Over the winter we did everything to improve our performance. Our goal is to fight for the 2021 EuroNASCAR title.”



The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series kicks off on May 16-17 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All races will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitch channel, as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR