Dustin Gates Takes ASCS Mid-South Win At Jackson Motor Speedway

Working through the field from seventh, Louisiana’s Dustin Gates added his name to the list of winners with the ASCS Mid-South Region with a Saturday night score at Mississippi’s Jackson Motor Speedway.

Chasing all the way to the final lap in the caution-riddled A-Feature, Gates took over the lead after race-long leader, Landon Crawley, suffered a crash going into the first turn. Restarting with Kyle Amerson in tow, Gates was able to keep the No. 29 at bay and scoot to a 1.266-second advantage at the finish.

Amerson in second was followed by Tennessee’s Landon Britt in third. Marshall Skinner and Earnie Ainsworth completed the top five. Joseph Miller, Chase Howard, Ronny Howard, Kevin Hinkle, and Landon Crawley made up the top ten.

The ASCS Mid-South Region rolls again at The Rev in Monroe, La., on Saturday, May 8.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.)

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Car Count: 16

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3G-Paxton Gregory[2]; 2. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[1]; 3. 1S-Joey Schmidt[4]; 4. 6-Dustin Gates[5]; 5. 10L-Landon Britt[7]; 6. 91-Zach Pringle[3]; 7. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[6]; 8. 44-Ronny Howard[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard[4]; 2. 29-Kyle Amerson[2]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[3]; 4. 9-Josh McCord[1]; 5. 26-Marshall Skinner[7]; 6. 30-Joseph Miller[6]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[5]; 8. 19-Jason Long[8]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Gates[7]; 2. 29-Kyle Amerson[6]; 3. 10L-Landon Britt[8]; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner[9]; 5. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[3]; 6. 30-Joseph Miller[11]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[14]; 8. 44-Ronny Howard[15]; 9. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[13]; 10. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 11. 47-Dale Howard[4]; 12. 19-Jason Long[16]; 13. 3G-Paxton Gregory[5]; 14. 91-Zach Pringle[12]; 15. 9-Josh McCord[10]; 16. 1S-Joey Schmidt[2]