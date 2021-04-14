CBS Sports Reveals All-Star Announce Team for SRX Inaugural Season

CBS Sports has revealed its all-star announce team for the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) season, which debuts this summer airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. The brand-new racing series will run on six consecutive Saturday nights in primetime beginning Saturday, June 12 (8:00 PM, ET). The announce team features veterans of the motorsports television industry as well as current and former drivers.

Lindsay Czarniak, Allen Bestwick, Brad Daugherty and Matt Yocum will work all six races on the SRX schedule and bring viewers inside the made-for-TV racing series. Czarniak serves as host of the series, with Bestwick providing play-by-play of each race. Daugherty serves as a roaming analyst, offering exclusive access to the inner workings of the series and showcasing the SRX experience. Yocum is the series’ pit reporter providing behind the scenes content with the drivers and crewmembers telling their stories at the track and beyond.

Each race will also feature a driver analyst, with Danica Patrick, James Hinchcliffe and Dario Franchitti each joining the broadcast team for two races on the schedule. Patrick is scheduled to kick off the series as the driver analyst at Stafford Motor Speedway on June 12 , as well as Knoxville Raceway on June 19 . Hinchcliffe is scheduled to join for the races at Eldora Speedway ( June 26 ) and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway ( July 17 ) while Franchitti is scheduled to lend his voice to the races at Lucas Oil Raceway ( July 3 ) and Slinger Speedway ( July 10 ).

“The exceptional broadcast crew we have put together is a great reflection of what SRX is all about, bringing together all-stars from a variety of racing backgrounds to create a made-for-TV racing experience,” said Pam Miller, CBS Sports SRX Producer. “Each member of the team brings his or her own unique experience in the racing world with deep knowledge of the legacies involved and the entertainment value of racing. Between the amazing drivers behind the wheel, best-in-class television production and historic tracks, SRX will be a tremendous viewing experience for race fans across the nation.”

In 2020, CBS Sports and Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), a property created by The Montag Group, NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, and investor George Pyne announced a multi-year partnership to produce a yearly six-race, short-track series. The six-race series will feature drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds competing on short-tracks with a total emphasis on head-to-head competition in short, sprint races. SRX has secured driver commitments from some of the sport’s biggest names, including, Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Willy T Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Michael Waltrip and Marco Andretti.

See below for the full SRX race schedule with announcer assignments:

June 12: Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.)

Announcers: Lindsay Czarniak / Allen Bestwick / Brad Daugherty / Matt Yocum / Danica Patrick

June 19: Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa)

Announcers: Czarniak / Bestwick / Daugherty / Yocum / Patrick

June 26: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio)

Announcers: Czarniak / Bestwick / Daugherty / Yocum / James Hinchcliffe

July 3: Lucas Oil Raceway (Clermont, Ind.)

Announcers: Czarniak / Bestwick / Daugherty / Yocum / Dario Franchitti

July 10: Slinger Speedway (Slinger, Wis.)

Announcers: Czarniak / Bestwick / Daugherty / Yocum / Franchitti

July 17: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (Nashville, Tenn.)

Announcers: Czarniak / Bestwick / Daugherty / Yocum / Hinchcliffe

*Assignments subject to change

SRX Racing PR