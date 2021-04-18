Blake Hahn Returns To Lucas Oil ASCS Victory Lane At Park Jefferson International Speedway

Mastering a very technical racing surface Saturday night, Blake Hahn was untouchable at Park Jefferson International Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Undefeated with the National Tour at the South Dakota oval, the tour’s only other visit in 2016 went the way of Hahn.

“Dalton and my Dad had this car rolling tonight. We’ve been trying some different things at these Regional shows, and it’s got us to where we can start fine-tuning the car,” stated Hahn. “The track was really technical. I thought it was going to be around the top all the way, and that’s where Matt got me on the start. Once I moved down in one and two, it just took off.”

Blake’s 229 th SawBlade.com A-Feature start with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the win is his 10 th overall since 2015. Chasing Matt Covington through two attempts at the start, the Sage Fruit, Co. No. 52 worked low off the second turn for the lead on the second revolution.

Pulling away from the field, cautions on Lap 9 for John Klabunde and Lap 12 for Roger Crocket did little to provide a shot for Covington, who was fighting his T&L Foundry No. 95 in every corner after the power steering failed just before the race’s mid-point.

In traffic the final five laps, Covington made up some time, but not enough as Hahn made it to the checkered flag with 3.766-seconds to spare. Matt Covington was able to hold on for second with J.J. Hickle on the podium for the third race in a row. Washington’s Seth Bergman moved from seventh to fourth with Scott Bogucki crossing fifth.

Making moves on the Lap 12 restart after falling back early, Dylan Westbrook made it back to sixth with Ryan Bickett seventh. Devon Borden, Ryan Timms, and Alex Hill completed the top ten.

A field of 21 drivers was on hand at Park Jefferson International Speedway. A trio of SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to J.J. Hickle, Matt Covington, and Blake Hahn. All drivers in attendance advanced to the SawBlade.com A-Feature.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is Friday, April 23 at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Park Jefferson Int. Speedway (Jefferson, SD)

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Car Count: 21

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (All cars advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki[7]; 5. 86-Elliot Amdahl[3]; 6. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 8-Devon Borden[1]; 3. 45-Monty Ferriera[4]; 4. 77X-Alex Hill[3]; 5. 24-Garet Williamson[5]; 6. 35L-Cody Ledger[6]; 7. (DNS) 48-Taylor Forbes

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 4. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]; 5. 77-John Klabunde[5]; 6. 7K-Mike Kay[7]; 7. 2-Dylan Opdahl[6]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 4. 23-Seth Bergman[7]; 5. 28-Scott Bogucki[6]; 6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 8. 8-Devon Borden[5]; 9. 5T-Ryan Timms[10]; 10. 77X-Alex Hill[11]; 11. 45-Monty Ferriera[9]; 12. 19-Colby Thornhill[12]; 13. 86-Elliot Amdahl[16]; 14. 88-Travis Reber[18]; 15. 7K-Mike Kay[15]; 16. (DNF) 2-Dylan Opdahl[19]; 17. (DNF) 11-Roger Crockett[17]; 18. (DNF) 77-John Klabunde[14]; 19. (DNF) 24-Garet Williamson[13]; 20. (DNS) 35L-Cody Ledger; 21. (DNS) 48-Taylor Forbes

Lap Leader(s): Matt Covington 1; Blake Hahn 2-25

Hard Charger: Travis Reber +4

High Point Driver: Blake Hahn

Provisional(s): N/A

2021 Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. JJ Hickle 435; 2. Blake Hahn 404; 3. Matt Covington 397; 4. Scott Bogucki 380; 5. Seth Bergman 378; 6. Dylan Westbrook 360; 7. Roger Crockett 350; 8. Ryan Bickett 327; 9. Devon Borden 316; 10. Colby Thornhill 312; 11. Garet Williamson 292; 12. Chase Randall 244; 13. Alex Hill 240; 14. Travis Reber 232; 15. Jake Bubak 229;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): JJ Hickle – 2 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway);

