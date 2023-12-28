Corvette and Mustang Each Claim Strong Racing Heritage

|
Corvette’s mastery of SCCA racing continued after the introduction of the C4 in 1984. Meanwhile, Chevrolet worked with Lola to build a prototype for IMSA’s original Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class. This car ran from 1984-88, with a car prepared by Hendrick Motorsports taking two race wins. The Corvette name reappeared in IMSA’s Daytona Prototype (DP) class from 2012-16, a very lucrative run that took 36 wins from 56 starts.
The familiar yellow livery of Corvette Racing appeared in 1999, starting a 25-year era in which the factory team developed C5, C6, C7, and C8 Corvettes into a world beater, earning many class championships and race wins as recently as this year, when Ben Keating, Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone took the LM GTE class win at Le Mans and went on to claim the season title in the FIA World Endurance Championship.
For 2024, Chevrolet is making available the Corvette Z06 GT3.R to customer teams; Pratt Miller Motorsports will field two cars in the Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) class and AWA has a pair set for the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
MUSTANG
The Ford Mustang hit the racetrack within weeks of its April 1964 release. Holman + Moody, famous for its exploits in NASCAR, built the V-8 engines for a trio of Mustangs that Alan Mann Racing campaigned in the Automobile Tour de France, a 4,000-mile road rally that included 17 “Speed Stages.” The Mustangs finished 1-2 in the 3-liter Touring class. Holman + Moody was also instrumental in developing the early Mustang into a Funny Car for National Hot Rod Association drag racing competition.
Like Holman + Moody, Carroll Shelby’s Shelby American team was involved in Ford’s successful prototype program that produced major sports car victories at Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans. Shelby also developed the 1965 Mustang GT350R, which quickly tasted success in the club and pro racing ranks with the SCCA and IMSA’s predecessors. The SCCA’s premier pro Trans-Am series peaked in 1970, when Bud Moore-prepared Mustangs driven by Parnelli Jones and George Follmer took on Detroit’s Pony Car competition and clinched the championship for Ford.
The next notable racing Mustang was the 1975 Kemp Cobra II, a rulebook-bending custom that caused IMSA to create a new class called GTX. Bob Riley, who went on to design the dominant Riley & Scott Mk II prototype in the 1990s, was the “pencil” behind the Kemp car.