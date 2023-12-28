39th American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout Off And Running

Following 151 rounds of practice Thursday, the 39th running of the American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout powered by NOS Energy came to life with the first 25 of a scheduled 368 races getting underway at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square a little after 7:00 P.M. (CT).

Featuring the RS12 Motorsports Winged Outlaw division, Tulsa’s Harley Hollan picked up the win from the deepest starting spot thus far, with a run from fifth to first in the fifth Heat Race. Colby Sokol, Amerson Axsom, Jake Hagopian, and Kameron Key, likewise all charged fourth to third in their Heat Races.

As far as the biggest moves in RS12 Motorsports Winged Outlaw Heat Races, that goes to Thomas Kunsman, Jr., Cody Key, and Colton Key, who all picked up seven positions, with each moving from the fifth row to a podium placement.

So far, 1,752 entries have been received for the 2024 Tulsa Shootout, with 1,698 checking in among 709 drivers from 408 cities, 42 states, and four countries.

Racing continues on Thursday, December 28, with action on track at 9:00 A.M. (CT). Picking up at Race No. 26 on the week, Thursday’s run of show will put the event at Race No. 147.

The tentative daily order of events is as follows:

Thursday Schedule:

Heat Races (8 laps):

26-64: Outlaw Non-Wing (39)

65-80: Restricted A Class (16)

81-120: A Class Winged (40)

121-135: Junior Sprints (15)

D & C Mains (10 Laps):

136-139: Outlaw Winged D Mains (4 – 4 Advance to B Mains)

140-147: Outlaw Winged C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

Friday Schedule:

Heat Races (8 laps):

148-189: Stock Non-Wing (42)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):

190-195: Junior Sprints (6)

E (8 Laps), D & C Mains (10 Laps):

196-203: Outlaw Non-Wing E Mains (8 – 2 Advance to D Mains)

204-211: Outlaw Non-Wing D Mains (8 – 2 Advance to C Mains)

212-219: Outlaw Non-Wing C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

220-227: A Class Winged E Mains (8 – 2 Advance to D Mains)

228-235: A Class Winged D Mains (8 – 2 Advance to C Mains)

236-243: A Class Winged C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

Saturday Schedule:

E (8 Laps), D & C Mains (10 Laps):

244-251: Stock Non-Wing E Mains (8 – 2 Advance to D Mains)

252-259: Stock Non-Wing D Mains (8 – 2 Advance to C Mains)

260-267: Stock Non-Wing C Mains (8 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):

268-275: Outlaw Non-Wing (8)

Restricted C Mains and Junior Sprint C & B MAINS (10 Laps)

276-281: Restricted C Mains (6 – 3 Advance to B Mains)

282-285: Junior Sprint C Mains (4 -2 Advance to B Mains)

286-289: Junior Sprint B Mains (10 Laps: 4 – Top 2 from each Advance to A Main)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):

290-297: Stock Non-Wing (8)

298-303: Restricted A Class (6)

304-311: Outlaw Winged (8)

312-319: A Class Winged (8)

Sunday Schedule:

B Mains:

320-327: Stock Non-Wing (12 Laps: 8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

328-335: Outlaw Non-Wing (12 Laps: 8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

336-341: Restricted A Class (12 Laps: 6 – Top 3 from each Advance to LCQ)

342-349: Outlaw Winged (12 Laps: 8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

350-357: A Class Winged (12 Laps: 8 Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

Last Chance A Main Qualifiers (12 Laps):

358: Stock Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

359: Outlaw Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

360: Restricted A Class (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

361: A Class Winged (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

362: Outlaw Winged (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

Championship A Mains:

363: Stock Non-Wing (30 Laps)

364: Junior Sprints (20 Laps)

365: Outlaw Non-Wing (30 Laps)

366: Restricted A Class (25 Laps)

367: A Class Winged (30 Laps)

368: Outlaw Winged (55 Laps)

Racing each day begins at 9:00 A.M. (CT)

Fans not able to attend the 39th annual American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com.

The American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com. Fans can also follow the American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Results:

39th annual Tulsa Shootout

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

RS12 Motorsports Winged Outlaw:

Heat Races (Top 112 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 8 Qualifying Races)***

Race 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[2]; 2. 72A-Eli Adams[3]; 3. 24W-Zack Weisenfluh[6]; 4. 28H-Chelby Hinton[4]; 5. 21X-Tyler Courtney[5]; 6. 5R-Reece Shelton[7]; 7. 2W-Austin Wood[9]; 8. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[10]; 9. 12W-Kurt Westerfield[8]; 10. 6-Brylee Kilmer[1]

Race 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile[1]; 2. 55B-Jett Barnes[3]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 4. 20R-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 5. 8T-Tyler Kuykendall[6]; 6. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[7]; 7. 4M-Jaylon Mills[8]; 8. 81A-Dekota Gay[9]; 9. 5K-Jack Kassik[2]; 10. (DNS) 66M-Darrel Moser Jr

Race 3 (8 Laps): 1. 16X-Chase Porter[2]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 3. 84X-Jesse Love[5]; 4. 4H-Blake Hahn[8]; 5. 12C-Chase Spicola[3]; 6. 3Z-Trey Zorn[6]; 7. 61-Cole Tinsley[7]; 8. 21H-Levi Hinck[9]; 9. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[1]; 10. (DNS) 51-Joshua Huish

Race 4 (8 Laps): 1. 98-James Roselli[1]; 2. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[9]; 3. 93M-Jesse Maurer[4]; 4. 24L-Levi Hillier[3]; 5. 77R-Robbie Smith[8]; 6. 95-Paige Moss[6]; 7. 2-Jake Galusha[7]; 8. 15-Rob Pajauis[5]; 9. (DNF) 32H-Aidan Goldsmith[2]; 10. (DNF) 1H-Connor Lee[10]

Race 5 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Harley Hollan[5]; 2. 33X-Cruz Dickerson[1]; 3. 44-Anthony Sunde[2]; 4. 77M-Preston Norbury[6]; 5. 1N-Tanner Tinsley[4]; 6. 101-Easton Lebo[10]; 7. 51K-Caleb Martin[9]; 8. 83-Brant Woods[8]; 9. 19X-Tomas Partington[3]; 10. 12R-Harrison Robards[7]

Race 6 (8 Laps): 1. 85J-Logan Julien[3]; 2. 29A-Chase Cabre[6]; 3. 22E-Evan Dixon[9]; 4. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[1]; 5. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[4]; 6. 01-Kaden Weger[2]; 7. 14F-Bobby Wofford Jr[5]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[7]; 9. 77-Joshua Boissoneau[8]; 10. (DNS) 9-Sawyer Davis

Race 7 (8 Laps): 1. 73M-Wyatt Miller[2]; 2. 87-Reed Whitney[6]; 3. 99B-Brent Crews[1]; 4. 43P-Parker Perry[3]; 5. 02-Ashton Torgerson[10]; 6. 3S-Brody Strong[4]; 7. 91K-Kevin Bayer[5]; 8. 17S-Baron Silva[9]; 9. 31E-Eric Erdmann[7]; 10. 9B-Casey Bauman[8]

Race 8 (8 Laps): 1. 210-Keegan Osantowski[2]; 2. 11X-Stefan Sidur[3]; 3. 3Y-Cole Roberts[1]; 4. 44P-Jeffery Pahule[7]; 5. 118-Kole Kirkman[4]; 6. 44K-Cory Kelley[6]; 7. 55X-Trevor Cline[9]; 8. 12A-Chase McDermand[5]; 9. 49-Cameron La Rose[8]; 10. 78-Brody Wake[10]

Race 9 (8 Laps): 1. 14S-TJ Smith[1]; 2. 97M-Scotty Milan[3]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[5]; 4. 5M-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 5. 49R-Cody Barnes[7]; 6. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[2]; 7. 9M-Keith McIntyre Jr[6]; 8. 7B-Mitchell Bard[8]; 9. (DNF) 81-Frank Flud[9]; 10. (DNS) 84J-JT Qualls

Race 10 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Michael Faccinto[2]; 2. 5U-Jake Andreotti[1]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[7]; 4. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[3]; 5. 66X-Broedy Graham[9]; 6. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[4]; 7. 14L-Logan Heath[5]; 8. L3-Prestin Dalton[6]; 9. 1T-Taylor Whitefield[10]; 10. 4K-Khloe Cotton[8]

Race 11 (8 Laps): 1. 23S-Cody Samuels[1]; 2. 14C-Connor Gross[2]; 3. 8G-Teddy Bivert[8]; 4. 18-Aidan Leingang[3]; 5. 88M-Max Crabdree[6]; 6. 22M-Maxwell Moser[4]; 7. 42-Ashley Afdahl[5]; 8. 72D-Derrick Black[10]; 9. (DNF) 14R-Jake Nail[7]; 10. (DNF) 19K-Ryan Kradel[9]

Race 12 (8 Laps): 1. 11B-Kaylee Bryson[2]; 2. 56-Cody Key[9]; 3. 14J-Jett Nunley[4]; 4. 24-JW Henderson[3]; 5. 4N-Ryan Winter[8]; 6. 4X-Teagen Moles[7]; 7. 14P-Josh Pierson[10]; 8. 191-Bash Ferguson[5]; 9. 29D-Dylan Menditto[6]; 10. 37-Josh Jackson[1]

Race 13 (8 Laps): 1. 122-Lane Warner[1]; 2. 23-Alec Quiggle[2]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[6]; 4. 12-Allen Cope[3]; 5. 12K-Dylan Kadous[10]; 6. 28-Mick Gile Jr[4]; 7. 77S-Logan Seavey[9]; 8. 53-Chase Rodgers[8]; 9. 9C-Coleman Gilpin[7]; 10. 01D-Jim Mattison[5]

Race 14 (8 Laps): 1. 72J-Sam Johnson[1]; 2. 22Z-Jaxon Bishop[3]; 3. 51F-Gary Taylor[7]; 4. 93-Matt Carr[10]; 5. 99-Brett Osborn[6]; 6. R38-Riley Osantowski[4]; 7. 51G-Grant Schaadt[8]; 8. 88P-Tony Penick[9]; 9. 87C-Jesse Edwards[2]; 10. 14H-Harley Whatley[5]

Race 15 (8 Laps): 1. 5L-Dusty Young[2]; 2. 43-Jack Thomas[1]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 4. 138-Karson Battarbee[8]; 5. 23J-Josh Castro[6]; 6. 71P-Daison Pursley[4]; 7. 9K-Kieran Casillas[9]; 8. 11A-Alex Midkiff[7]; 9. 7A-Aaron Jesina[5]; 10. (DNS) 69R-Zachary Hanes

Race 16 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol[4]; 2. 00T-TJ Stark[5]; 3. 51X-Kyle Busch[6]; 4. 9J-Derek Hagar[10]; 5. 23R-Skylar Rhoades[2]; 6. 9H-Kaden Holm[9]; 7. 21C-Carter Holt[7]; 8. 31B-Braxton Weger[8]; 9. 17X-Alex Caldwell[3]; 10. (DQ) 48M-Coen McDaniel[1]

Race 17 (8 Laps): 1. 10A-Emerson Axsom[4]; 2. 10T-Shane Stewart[1]; 3. 5J-Braden Jones[2]; 4. 6B-Blake Parmley[3]; 5. 64R-Ronnie Dawson[6]; 6. 5V-Gavan Boschele[9]; 7. 29S-Blake Scott[8]; 8. 62-Rachel Zabawa[5]; 9. 88J-Joey Amantea[10]; 10. 37X-Xander Dundon[7]

Race 18 (8 Laps): 1. 48T-Tanner Holm[1]; 2. 54X-Maverick Myrick[3]; 3. 4J-Jett Yantis[5]; 4. 1F-Jason Friesen[6]; 5. 24G-Greyson Springer[7]; 6. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[2]; 7. 25K-Kyle Spence[8]; 8. 69T-Trey Erdmann[4]; 9. 17J-Jacob Johnston[9]; 10. 5H-Haylee Papp[10]

Race 19 (8 Laps): 1. 14Q-Jake Hagopian[4]; 2. 28P-Gunnar Pio[1]; 3. 63K-Colton Key[10]; 4. 12J-Jeffrey Newell[9]; 5. 4-Spencer Hill[3]; 6. 34-Colton Robinson[8]; 7. 5-Bradley Huish[5]; 8. 10L-Patrick Lundy[2]; 9. 03R-Hunter Rhoades[7]; 10. 27-Bryan Davidson[6]

Race 20 (8 Laps): 1. 21J-Kameron Key[4]; 2. 2E-Eric Botelho[2]; 3. 2G-Garrett Benson[3]; 4. 29-Scott Sawyer[8]; 5. 19J-Justin Robison[5]; 6. 22-Curtis Jones[9]; 7. 10W-Will Scribner[10]; 8. 29M-Lawrence Mann[1]; 9. 14M-Drake Carter[7]; 10. 80N-Shawn Jones[6]

Race 21 (8 Laps): 1. 41H-Colton Hardy[2]; 2. 08S-Peter Smith[4]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[6]; 4. 8K-Jonathan Beason[8]; 5. 11L-Laydon Pearson[3]; 6. 7G-Jackson Gray[1]; 7. 15C-Brody Brown[7]; 8. 33M-Ryan Mueller[5]; 9. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[9]; 10. (DNS) 667-Amie Donner

Race 22 (8 Laps): 1. 89X-Jace Park[2]; 2. 3-Cole Schroeder[4]; 3. 5G-Christian Bruno[3]; 4. 11C-Darren Brown[5]; 5. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[6]; 6. 126-Autumn Criste[8]; 7. 1-Kortland Stephens[7]; 8. 14W-Tyler Walton[1]; 9. 52H-Hayden Mabe[9]; 10. 37A-Ayden Gatewood[10]

Race 23 (8 Laps): 1. 24X-KJ Snow[2]; 2. 51J-Dalton Parreira[5]; 3. 14T-Tylen Trammel[4]; 4. 99D-Bryant Dawson[7]; 5. 91F-Alec Frisell[6]; 6. 21G-Garth Kasiner[9]; 7. 44H-Hayden Holt[8]; 8. 7C-Connor Lundy[3]; 9. 52R-Jim McNulty[1]; 10. (DNS) 91-Jason McDougal

Race 24 (8 Laps): 1. 11J-Jett Hays[1]; 2. 71K-Gavin Miller[3]; 3. B12-Carson Bolden[2]; 4. 7S-Kanon Posey[4]; 5. 2S-Garyt Smith[5]; 6. 55C-Connor Chamberlain[6]; 7. 25B-Chevy Boyer[9]; 8. 3R-Rylan Gray[7]; 9. 72-Alex Karpowicz[8]

Race 25 (8 Laps): 1. 11D-Dominic White[3]; 2. 15N-Neal Allison[6]; 3. 088-Austin Torgerson[5]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[9]; 5. 10-Brock Berreth[8]; 6. 1A-Anton Hernandez[7]; 7. 97-Donnie Burrows[2]; 8. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[4]; 9. 37Z-Jake Zimmerman[1]

