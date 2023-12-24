39th Annual Tulsa Shootout Fires Off Wednesday With Entries Near Event Record

Just days away from rigs, cars, and equipment filling the SageNet Center at Expo Square, the American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout powered by NOS Energy has already exceeded the early entry counts of the 2023 edition.

Happening December 27-31, early entry ended on December 13, with 1,609 received, which is 69 more than what was entered before last year’s event.

Expecting another 100-200 to enter during move-in on December 26, the entry record was set during the 2022 edition of the ‘Mecca of Micros’ with 1,739 entries received. Last year’s event set the record for total entries confirmed at 1,655.

In an event where running multiple divisions is the norm, 658 drivers from 386 cities, 41 states, and four countries (USA, Aust., Can., Neth.) currently fill those 1,609 entries.

A proving ground for drivers looking to partake in the upcoming Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy, happening January 8-13, 2024, several will pull double-duty, including defending Chili Bowl Champion, Logan Seavey, who is back behind the wheel of the Kevin and Jordan Swindell owned No. 39. The California shoe is entered in both stock and outlaw divisions.

While Seavey looks to gain laps, for Jake Hagopian, it’s the end of a driving career that includes three Golden Drillers. Not done with the sport, Jake plans to place his focus on other aspects of the sport, as well as his family.

Always bringing a wild mix of talents to Tulsa, one of Late Model racing’s best will return for another shot at a Golden Driller. Nearly picking one up in 2023, Arizona’s Ricky Thornton, Jr. will also be giving 20 different drivers $500.

Just a few of the nearly endless storylines going into the event, the complete list of entries is online at https://www.myracepass.com/ events/446181/entries.

Tentative daily racing order for the 39th annual American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout powered by NOS Energy. The number of races is to be determined after all teams have drawn in and, therefore, is subject to change depending on car count.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Non-Wing Practice

Non-Wing Outlaw Practice

Restricted Practice

Outlaw Practice

Jr Sprint Practice

A Class Practice

Track Prep

RACING BEGINS

Outlaw Heats (8 Laps)

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Non-Wing Outlaw Heats (8 Laps)

Restricted Heats (8 Laps)

A Class Heats (8 Laps)

Jr Sprint Heats (8 Laps)

Outlaw D’s (10 Laps)

Outlaw C’s (10 Laps)

Friday, December 29, 2023

Non-Wing Heats (8 Laps)

Jr Sprint Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw E’s (8 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw D’s (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw Cs (10 Laps)

A Class E’s (8 Laps)

A Class D’s (10 Laps)

A Class C’s (10 Laps)

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Non-Wing E’s (8 Laps)

Non-Wing D’s (10 Laps)

Non-Wing C’s (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Jr Sprint C’s (10 Laps)

Jr Sprint B’s (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Restricted Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)

A Class Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Non-Wing B’s (12 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw B’s (12 Laps)

Restricted B’s (12 Laps)

Outlaw B’s (12 Laps)

A Class B’s (12 Laps)

Opening Ceremonies

Non-Wing LCQ (12 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)

Restricted LCQ (12 Laps)

A Class LCQ (12 Laps)

Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)

Non-Wing A (30 Laps)

Jr Sprint A (20 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw A (30 Laps)

Restricted A (25 Laps)

A Class A (30 Laps)

Outlaw A (55 Laps)

Fans not able to attend the 39th annual American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com.

The American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com. Fans can also follow the American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Notes:

Event: 39th annual American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: December 26, 2023 starting at 7:00 A.M.

Practice: December 27, 2023 starting at 8:00 A.M. Racing to follow

Event Dates: December 27, 2023 – December 31, 2023

At Race Entry ($125/class entered): December 26, 2023

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout. com/classes. For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

Tentative Daily Times

All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on the number of entries. The number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2023

7:00 AM............................ .............Early Parking

3:00 PM............................ .............Regular Parking

12:00PM - 8:00 PM........................ Sign-In / Pit Passes

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2023

8:00 AM............................ ............Practice Begins

6:00 PM............................ .............Restrictor Tech

7:00 PM……………………………………..Racing

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2023

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ ..............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2023

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2023

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ .............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2023

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

9:00 AM............................ ............Racing

5:00 PM............................ ..............Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ's & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $20

Pit Pass $40

2024 Class Lineup

RS-12 Motorsports Winged Outlaw

Hyper Racing Non-Wing Outlaw

EVO Fuel Injection A-Class Winged

Joe’s Racing Products Stock Non-Wing

K&B Racing Restricted A-Class

Flying A Motorsports Junior Sprints

Event Broadcast:

Live Online PPV: http://www.floracing.com

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

RS12 MOTORSPORTS WINGED OUTLAW Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021), Craig Ronk (2022), Emerson Axsom (2023)

HYPER RACING OUTLAW NON-WING: Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021), Jeffrey Newell (2022). TJ Smith (2023)

EVO FUEL INJECTION A-CLASS: Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Jake Hagopian (2022), Jake Hagopian (2023)

JOE'S RACING PRODUCTS STOCK NON-WING: Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Emerson Axsom (2022), Gavan Boschele (2023)

K&B RACING RESTRICTED A-CLASS: Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021), Jett Nunley (2022). Jack Thomas (2023)

FLYING A MOTORSPORTS JUNIOR SPRINTS: Jordan Burnett (2001), Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021), Lucas Mauldin (2022), Mattix McBride (2023)

