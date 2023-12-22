Former EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Martin Doubek ready to celebrate his tenth NWES season

Martin Doubek is one of the most experienced NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers on the grid and the Czech will return to Hendriks Motorsport for the 2024 season. The Litomysl native will once again do double duty, competing in both divisions - EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. In seven of his nine NWES seasons, Doubek competed in both championships, but the highlight of his career so far is the EuroNASCAR 2 title he won in 2021. The Czech will again pilot the #7 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang sponsored by Orion.



"It's a great racing series and I'm already looking forward to my home race at Autodrom Most," said Doubek after signing his contract with the Dutch powerhouse led by Roy Hendriks. "My goal is to improve my lap times in Qualifying and win my second EuroNASCAR 2 championship. I'm also excited to be back with Orion Racing." In his career, Doubek has a total of seven EuroNASCAR 2 race wins, five in his championship-winning season in 2021 and two in 2020 at Circuit Zolder.



Maximizing on-track time is important to the 29-year-old, who enjoys every second of the Pure Racing that EuroNASCAR brings as well as the open paddock, grid walks and parades, including one at his home race at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic. By racing in both divisions, Doubek aims to return to the top of the EuroNASCAR 2 standings and contend for the title in the most unpredictable division of the European NASCAR series. With nine seasons of experience under his belt, Doubek can never be counted out of the title picture.



Hendriks Motorsport has won two EuroNASCAR PRO championships with Loris Hezemans and three EuroNASCAR 2 titles with Doubek, Vittorio Ghirelli and Liam Hezemans - Loris' younger brother, who is expected to return to the #50 Hendriks Motorsport Toyota Camry in the 2024 season. With four consecutive team championships from 2019 to 2022, the Dutch racing team has laid the groundwork to become one of the winningest organizations in series history. Doubek has full confidence in the team to compete for podiums, wins and titles once again.



The 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series kicks off April 13-14 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The series will visit seven tracks in seven European countries to crown the official European NASCAR Champion. With the return of oval racing at Raceway Venray in the Netherlands, Hendriks Motorsport will take part in its home race on June 29-30 while Doubek will compete on home soil at Autodrom Most on August 31 and September 1.

NWES PR