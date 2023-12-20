NBC Sports, Peacock, and Smx League Announce 2024 Supermotocross World Championship Media Schedule

NBC Sports, Peacock, and the SMX League announced the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) broadcast and streaming schedule, including the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. All 31 rounds across the series, including exclusive live coverage of qualifiers, heats, Main Events and Motos will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series in 2024, presenting comprehensive live coverage of all qualifying, heats, Main Events and Motos across both Supercross and Pro Motocross , spanning 31 rounds from January to September 2024. 17 races will livestream exclusively on Peacock . The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race. Qualifiers and heats will be available exclusively on Peacock for every race throughout the season.

2024 marks the second year of the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy which unified both disciplines of Supercross and Pro Motocross. The SMX World Championship culminates in a series-ending postseason playoff style of racing that features the best racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title.

NBC Sports’ 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship coverage begins in under a month with the Monster Energy Supercross season opener from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., live on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. An encore presentation will air the following day on Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC at 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday, Jan. 8, on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET. CNBC will air a next-day encore for all 31 rounds across the series in 2024 .

The 2024 Pro Motocross season begins with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 25, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The much-anticipated second annual SuperMotocross World Championship will culminate with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff rounds and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. SMX Playoff 1 will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock with an encore presentation on NBC at 4 p.m. ET the following day, followed by SMX Playoff 2 on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and then at 6 p.m. ET same day delayed on USA Network.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock, with an encore presentation on NBC at 1 p.m. ET the following day. Locations for all Playoff and Final events will be announced in January.

The 2024 SuperMotocross commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play, 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart as analysts, with Will Christien , former veteran racer Jason Thomas , and Katie Osborne as reporters.

Race Day Live will cover all 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship series exclusively on Peacock. Dan Hubbard and Justin Brayton will serve as hosts of the pre-race program, along with Steven “Lurch” Scott , Haley Shanley , and Osborne as reporters.

A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from 2023 SuperMotocross 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence , who will be making his Supercross debut in the premier class, and 2023 SuperMotocross 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan . The preview show will also feature Jett’s brother Hunter , who will be starting his rookie year in the 450 class, 2022 Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac , 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson , two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb , 2023 Monster Energy 450 Supercross Champion Chase Sexton , and veteran racers Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia will also be featured as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 season.

All televised Supercross and Pro Motocross coverage on NBC, USA Network and CNBC will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

Below is the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

* Encore presentation

***

Below is the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

***

Below is the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final broadcast and streaming schedule: