Corvette and Mustang Each Claim Strong Racing Heritage

As the sportiest cars in the Chevrolet and Ford lineups, it was inevitable that the Corvette and Mustang would soon show up at racetracks across America. Here’s a brief look at the competition history of two iconic nameplates. CORVETTE The Corvette’s introduction in 1953 coincided with a post-war sports car boom that spurred the construction of several notable permanent road courses around the country, including Road America, Lime Rock Park, Watkins Glen International, VIRginia International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Chevrolet General Manager Ed Cole and chief engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov were huge proponents of using racing to develop the Corvette’s capabilities and grow its appeal. By 1957, the production car had gained a V-8 engine and four-speed manual transmission, and it became a popular choice for racers, taking class victories at the Twelve Hours of Sebring in three of the next four years. In 1960, Briggs Cunningham took a trio of Corvettes to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the lead car winning its class and finishing eighth overall. Meanwhile back at home, a GM prototype called the Sting Ray was winning consecutive SCCA championships and providing clues about how the upcoming C2 version of the production car would look. The peak racing C2 Corvette was the Jim Hall’s Grand Sport, which briefly led at Sebring in 1964 with future racing team owner/auto industry titan Roger Penske at the wheel. When the C3 generation Corvette debuted in 1968, one of the first racing efforts was fielded by actor James Garner of “The Rockford Files” and “Grand Prix” fame. The C3 enjoyed competition success all around the world, dominating SCCA production racing and scoring numerous class wins in the classic American endurance races at Daytona and Sebring. The C3 Corvette’s pinnacle was a series of increasingly wild IMSA racers built by John Greenwood with design input from Bob Riley.