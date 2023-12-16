The NASCAR Foundation’s Taste of the 24 Tickets Now on Sale

The stage is set for The NASCAR Foundation’s Taste of the 24 presented by Foundation Risk Partners. The annual dining event occurs on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Daytona International Speedway during the 62nd running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s most prestigious sports car race.

“Each year, Taste of the 24 serves as a tasty kick-off to the year,” said Nichole Krieger, Vice President and Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “We continue to be impressed with the amazing cuisine our restaurants serve during the event.”

Patrons enjoy an unrivaled dining experience featuring live entertainment and local restaurant fare in the Midway Suites of the World Center of Racing amid the backdrop of the season-opening race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Participating restaurants include 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Big Tuna's Beach Bar & Grill, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Bull and Boar Barbecue Shop, Ciao Bella, Crab Knight, Crumbl, Cupcake Metropolis, Foxtail Coffee Co., Fysh Bar and Grill, Kale Café, Limoncello South, Little Italy’s Ristorante, Outriggers Tiki Bar and Grille, PF Chang’s, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Stonewood Grill & Tavern and Treats & Sweets Cakery.

“We are excited to return as the presenting sponsor for The Taste of the 24,” stated Charles Lydecker, Chairman and CEO of Foundation Risk Partners. “This signature event in Daytona Beach is a wonderful opportunity for our local community to come together and mingle in the spirit of good food and fast-paced entertainment to raise funds and support children who need our help.”

Event sponsors joining Foundation Risk Partners include Coleman Goodemote Construction Inc., Dave Turner Inc., Daytona Auto Mall, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Jeep Beach, Lentz Plastic Surgery, PLLC, LPGA, McKim & Creed, Radiology Associates, SeaGate Homes, Stella Artois, Truist Bank, Wholesale Lighting.

Ticket packages are on sale now, including a limited number of all-inclusive VIP tickets priced at $170 per person. Taste of the 24 ticket options include:

VIP Tickets, priced at $170 per person, include:

Early Entrance to Taste of the 24 at 5:30 PM

Dedicated VIP entry point

A two-day pass to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA that includes access to the infield, UNOH Fanzone, Garage Access, and general admission frontstretch seating for two exciting days of on and off-track action

One raffle ticket for a chance to win a Rolex Watch

One complimentary drink ticket

General Admission tickets, priced at $120 per person, include: Taste of the 24 admission in the Midway Suites at Daytona International Speedway A two-day pass to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA that includes access to the infield, UNOH Fanzone, Garage Access, and general admission frontstretch seating for two exciting days of on and off-track action One raffle ticket for a chance to win a Rolex Watch



Children’s tickets, priced at $24 per person for children 12 & under, include: Taste of the 24 admission in the Midway Suites at Daytona International Speedway Free access to Rolex 24 At DAYTONA with parent ticket purchase



Ticket options are also available for patrons who have already purchased Rolex 24 tickets.

Taste of the 24 tickets are available by calling (386) 310-5710 or visiting NASCARfoundation.org/Taste24 .

Proceeds from the event benefit The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, dedicated to providing medical care and health and wellness resources to children in Florida and across the country.

Rolex 24 At DAYTONA is the ultimate test of endurance, speed, and skill for world-class competition at the World Center of Racing. The world-wide known “around the clock,” iconic event will open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.