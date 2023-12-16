Apex Motor Garages & Townhomes (Apex), a premier auto condominium and auto townhome community for car lovers in Sebring, Florida, announces the groundbreaking and vertical construction of its state-of-the-art facility. Located less than a mile from the iconic Sebring International Raceway, Apex offers a unique combination of 157 luxury automobile and RV storage garages as well as 24 3-bedroom/3-bathroom 1,667sf + terrace auto townhomes with a 1,800sf garage below and lifestyle amenities for automotive enthusiasts.

The 21-acre community along Highway 98 in Sebring, FL is the first of its kind for the famed raceway which sees races more than 320 days per year. Apex offers a convenient location less than a mile from the track for racers and enthusiasts to store their vehicles and equipment, having a homebase and place to spend the night during race weekends in Sebring.

More than just a storage facility, Apex Motor Garages & Townhomes provides a haven for car enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and celebrate their passion for automobiles. The impressive community features:

Secure, climate-controlled garages: Available in various sizes, each garage boasts high ceilings, mezzanines and stairs included standard, and customizable features to cater to individual needs.

24 x 3 Bed/3 Bath 1,667sf townhomes + terrace above 1,800sf garage suitable for RVs, boats, car collections and more

3,000sf Clubhouse with heated pool, indoor/outdoor bar and lounge area, simulator room, conference room, spa and dedicated parcel room: A vibrant hub for socializing and networking with fellow car enthusiasts.

Event space: Perfect for car shows, club meetings, and private gatherings.

Track access: Convenient proximity to Sebring International Raceway allows residents to experience the thrill of racing through Apex sponsored track days and partnerships with national and local driving clubs.



The first building of the complex consisting of 24 25’ x 55’ garage units has gone vertical with the foundation for Building B consisting of 20 30’ x 55’ garages being poured next week. The first two buildings of Phase 1 are on track for delivery eager racers and fans March of 2024. Approximately half of the Phase 1 garages have been sold with unit pricing ranging from $324,900 to $394,900 and townhomes at $989,900. Apex anticipates multiple price increases throughout the completion of the 4 Phases and as demand increases. Apex Members enjoy exclusive benefits and the convenience of being less than 3 minutes to the track through a proposed access route. Additionally, unit owners may lease their units when not in use to fellow enthusiasts or those attending track days at Sebring and events.