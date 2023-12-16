Saturday, Dec 16

Bill Balog joins World of Outlaws in 2024

Racing News
Saturday, Dec 16 3
Bill Balog joins World of Outlaws in 2024
For the first time in his career, Bill Balog and B2 Motorsports will chase a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series championship racing 86 race nights at 41 different tracks in 19 states with the series.  When the 2024 season commences at Volusia Speedway Park for the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 7-10, the 2016 World of Outlaws Jim Boyd Memorial feature event winner will commence his run for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year title in the Anderson’s Maple Syrup #17B.
 
 “We’ve been wanting to travel with the series and chase additional World of Outlaws feature wins against the best in the business for years, now is the time”. Says Balog, the third winningest sprint car driver in the last 15 years. “Additionally, being a Wisconsin based team, the World of Outlaws schedule and format works best for my family and sponsors”.
 
After ten IRA Sprint Car Series Championships and two years competing with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions tour the team saw success in 2023 highlighted by nine feature event wins (two ASCoC, six IRA, one Wilmot Raceway), two Simpson QuickTime awards with the World of Outlaws snatching track records at Wilmot Raceway and Sycamore Speedway along the way.  
 
The 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season will commence at Volusia Speedway Park with drivers chasing the Big Gator Championship during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 7-10. Click HERE for the full 2024 World of Outlaws sprint car series schedule.  
 
If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.
 
For additional partnership opportunities please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« EuroNASCAR drivers showcases their skills in the eNASCAR iRacing International Invite Extreme E confirms extension with ESPN »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.