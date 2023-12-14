North/South SLM Challenge Returns to Nashville

The North/South Super Late Model Challenge returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July 13 as the ASA/CRA Super Series and ASA Southern Super Series join forces for the event.

Now in its eighth edition of the event, the North/South Super Late Model Challenge acts as a tune-up for one of the biggest Super Late Model races of the year, the All American 400 on Sunday, November 3. The race will be held in July for the second year in a row, after previous dates in April and May.

The North/South Super Late Model Challenge was first contested in 2016 as twin 50-lap races for the ASA/CRA Super Series and ASA Southern Super Series on Friday night, followed by a combined 75-lap event on Saturday ahead of the ARCA Menards Series Music City 200 that night. Dalton Armstrong (CRA) and Donnie Wilson (SSS) won their respective 50-lap races before Wilson finished the weekend sweep by winning the 75-lap combined race the next day over Stephen Wallace and Bubba Pollard.

The North/South Super Late Model Challenge went to its current 100-lap combined race in 2017. Casey Roderick outlasted the likes of Augie Grill and Kyle Plott to win in 2017, then he beat NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen for his second-straight win one year later.

Josh Brock started his ASA/CRA Super Series title defense with a wire-to-wire win in 2019. After the 2020 race was canceled due to COVID-19, the North/South Super Late Model Challenge returned in 2021, with Carson Kvapil taking the win over that year’s All American 400 winner Matt Craig.

William Byron made the trip to Nashville from Darlington Raceway after NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and proceeded to win the North/South Super Late Model Challenge after a fierce battle with Stephen Nasse in 2022. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jake Garcia is the defending winner of the event, inheriting the lead after former Nashville track champion Jackson Boone suffered a mechanical issue with eight laps to go while leading the race.

More information on the North/South Super Late Model Challenge, including support divisions, ticketing and full raceday schedule, will be released at a later date.

The North/South Super Late Model Challenge will be race nine on the ASA Southern Super Series schedule, as the tour returns to the facility that saw its inaugural race in 2013. It will be a points race for both the Southern Super Series and ASA/CRA Super Series, whose 2024 schedule is expected to be released soon. The full 2024 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway schedule is also expected to be released soon.

The event serves as a preview for what’s to come on November 3 with the All American 400. Once again, the crown jewel will serve as the season finale for the ASA STARS National Tour. Ty Majeski won the inaugural series championship in November 2023 after winning three races during the season, while young star William Sawalich took the biggest win of his career in the All American 400.

