NASCAR Mexico Series race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to become the King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo

Today, NASCAR announced that King Taco, one of the most famed Mexican quick service restaurant chains in Southern California, will be the Official Mexican Restaurant of the Busch Light Clash and the entitlement partner for the NASCAR Mexico Series race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 4th.

The race, which precedes the third-annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, will be called the King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo and become the first-ever NASCAR Mexico Series race in the state of California.

“King Taco is the ultimate representative of the rich, Mexican heritage found throughout Southern California,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with such a historic local restaurant chain to help showcase the electrifying racing of the NASCAR Mexico Series at the Coliseum.”

Founded in 1974, King Taco began its operation from a converted ice cream truck. On a summer night in 1974, Don Raúl and Doña Lupe stationed their taco truck next to an East LA bar where they became popularly known. Today, the Mexican quick service favorite has since expanded to 22 popular locations. King Taco serves a wide variety of authentic Mexican foods and has been recognized by prominent food critics throughout the country. King Taco prides itself as one of the few surviving original Los Angeles restaurants.

“It’s amazing to have our brand be a part of such a groundbreaking event,” said Raul D. Martinez Jr., CEO of King Taco Restaurants Inc. “The opportunity to partner with the NASCAR Mexico Series is certainly a privilege, and we look forward to what should be a remarkable event.”

The King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 and jumpstart a power-packed doubleheader that concludes with the Busch Light Clash at 5 p.m.

The third-annual Busch Light Clash is the NASCAR Cup Series’ season-opening exhibition that takes place on a temporary quarter-mile asphalt track nestled inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. NASCAR on FOX will once again carry the broadcast for the Busch Light Clash while the NASCAR Mexico Series race will be on Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 3 in Mexico, and available pan regionally on Claro Sports and the D Motors channel on DirecTV.

A single ticket purchased is good for both races, and fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting www.nascarclash.com.

NASCAR PR