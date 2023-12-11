Monday, Dec 11

NASCAR Driver Ryan Vargas Named 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

Comcast announced NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas as the 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year, becoming the ninth champion to receive the prestigious annual award. Ryan will be awarded $60,000 towards FACES: The National Craniofacial Association, bringing the total contributions made by Comcast to the Community Champion program to over one million dollars.  

 

Born with craniosynostosis, a rare birth defect in which the bones in a baby’s skull join together too early, causing problems with normal growth. Vargas has dedicated himself to raising awareness for children with craniofacial differences with the goal of encouraging these children to take on life and its challenges. 

 

“This award is easily one of the biggest achievements in my career,” said 2023 Comcast Community Champion Ryan Vargas. “I’m incredibly thankful to Comcast for not only supporting FACES: The National Craniofacial Association but all the other finalists and organizations that have been awarded in the past. For FACES, this means the world to them. This is a massive day in raising awareness and helping kids and families with Craniosynostosis get the surgeries they need.”

  

Vargas’s condition was caught early and repaired with one surgery; however, many children with craniofacial differences will require several surgeries throughout their lives. To support those who are born with this birth defect, Vargas became involved in FACES: The National Craniofacial Association. FACES is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides resources for those with craniofacial anomalies such as financial assistance for medical travel, as well as a support network for teens and children through FACES camp. 

 

“Ryan's unwavering dedication to supporting those around him shines through in how he carries himself both at and beyond the track,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Amplification. “His impactful work, particularly in support of those suffering from Craniosynostosis, exemplifies the power that selfless dedication has in making a positive difference in the lives of others. We are honored to name him as the 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year.”  

 

Vargas was chosen by a panel comprised of Comcast and NASCAR executives, including Jessica Ferreira, the 2022 Comcast Community Champion, who received the award for her dedication to support foster children during the COVID pandemic and her work with Foster Village Charlotte (FVC), an organization that allows foster parents to connect with and support each other.  

 

Since the inception of the program, Comcast has donated to 24 different nonprofit organizations, furthering the impact of the philanthropic efforts of all finalists and champions. This year, Comcast reached the milestone of donating over one million dollars to deserving organizations associated with individuals within the NASCAR family.      

 

Jessica Friesen, Wife of Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen, and Max Siegel, Team Owner of Rev Racing, were selected as finalists and will both be awarded $30,000 towards their respective selected charities – the Crossroads Center For Children and Max Siegel Inc. Youth Foundation. 

 

Comcast has a long track record of community service, aiding in the advancement of local organizations, developing programs and partnerships, mobilizing resources to connect people and inspiring positive and substantive change. To learn more about these efforts, visit the Comcast Community Impact site.  

