Garrett Motion Launches Online Marketplace for Racing Enthusiasts

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ: GTX), a leader in differentiated technologies for the automotive industry, announced that Garrett Performance launched an advanced e-commerce platform, Garrett Marketplace. This effort is the result of racing enthusiasts’ long-time demand for direct access to its engineering prowess via an online retail experience. Garrett Marketplace is available in the United States and will be launched in Europe and Australia in 2024.

“We are pleased to partner with Garrett’s passionate distribution network to create an exciting online experience for performance and racing enthusiasts to shop – confident that they are accessing top quality products from the same motorsports engineering team they see at the pits collaborating with legendary racing teams,” said Eric Fraysse, president of Garrett Motion Global Aftermarket.

Garrett Performance is a pioneer in the racing world, dedicated to engineering and manufacturing industry-leading turbochargers and accessories in terms of performance and reliability. For decades, it has offered bespoke boosting solutions to champion race teams and world-record holders, starting with the memorable Indy 500 in 1969 when a Garrett TE06 boosted Lotus-Ford race car place first, through 2023 -- the 24th consecutive year that a Garrett-boosted vehicle takes the #1 spot at the Le Mans endurance race podium. Its portfolio is the broadest in the industry and boasts a complete line of turbochargers, intercoolers, valves, and vehicle-specific performance products for almost any gas engine, with displacements and horsepower ranges between 1.4L to 12.0L and 140 – 3000hp, respectively. Garrett’s catalog is unique in that it captures the detailed specs required to match vehicles with the ideal technologies for their make, model and performance ambitions. Next, the expertise of authorized distributors in all continents is available via Garrett Marketplace.

Turbocharger enthusiasts, racing professionals and automotive hobbyists now can access Garrett performance and racing products faster and more conveniently via a single online platform. From professional racers seeking peak performance to enthusiasts looking for a drop-in upgrade, visitors will find at Garrett Marketplace a broad portfolio of genuine parts spanning turbochargers, intercoolers, wastegates, accessories and replacement parts. Designed to ensure a seamless experience, the platform empowers visitors to browse and compare components to boost vehicle performance. Purchases are fulfilled by select authorized distributors, ensuring that every purchase delivers the quality and performance that the Garrett brand stands for. Shoppers also can consult distributors online regarding the right products for their vehicles before completing transactions. For those not ready to purchase, the “wish list” functionality allows them to save and track their favorite items, so they never miss out on future offerings.