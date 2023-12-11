Hand and Milner Predict Plenty of GT Action in 2024

|
The return of the Mustang nameplate to American sports car racing has enormous potential, Hand said, noting the breadth and intensity of the team’s preparation.
“It’s probably going to have to prove itself a little bit, to be honest,” said Hand, who served as a primary development driver for the Mustang GT3. “We will all have to prove ourselves. If we put on good shows, people will watch.”
After seeing IMSA’s GT classes evolve and improve during the course of his 19-year career, Milner – lead development driver for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R – expects 2024 to be a pinnacle season.
“Every year we came back here or to Sebring, the competition level got a little bit higher and everyone worked a little bit harder,” Milner said. “It seemed like every year was more difficult to be the best. I’m looking at next year and thinking, ‘This is going to be the hardest that it’s ever been.’”
Full fields, notable brands, skilled drivers. The potential of the new era of GTD is here, and its participants are raving about it.
“As a fan, I want to see a show, right?” Hand said. “I think you’re going to see that.”