F1® Sprint weekend announced for next year’s Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, are delighted to confirm next year’s event will feature an F1 Sprint weekend. It will be the first time this exciting format has appeared at the Miami International Autodrome (MIA), promising more F1 on-track action to all attending fans across the three-day event.

Held over the weekend of May 3-5, 2024, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX will mark the first of the North American races next year. For the avid motor racing enthusiast, it will bring an extra level of excitement as they’ll see drivers on the edge across a number of competitive sessions over the three days. Tickets are on sale now at https://f1miamigp.com/tickets/.

First introduced in 2021, the Sprint format is designed to ensure fans enjoy competitive on-track action across a Grand Prix weekend and will only feature at six events next year: China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil and Qatar. The Sprint is a 100km (62.14 mile) dash to the checkered flag, which is roughly one-third the distance of a standard Grand Prix. There are no mandatory pitstops and eight points are awarded for the winner, descending to one point for eighth place. Both drivers and teams score points for their respective championships.

“We’re delighted to be one of the host venues for the F1 Sprint in 2024 and we’re looking forward to an incredible action-packed weekend as we host our third race next year,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “The addition of the F1 Sprint along with the support races of F1 Academy and Deluxe Porsche Carrera Cup North America will guarantee three days of competitive on-track racing action that will bring more entertainment to our fans.”

After two races, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX has quickly established itself as an event that combines exciting racing, fan-focused experience and luxury hospitality. For 2024, there are a number of opportunities for spectators to enjoy the Miami weekend in a new way, including the Grand Tour Experience, where fans will be able to choose from three different Grandstand positions around the Miami International Autodrome. For the first time ever, spectators in Miami Gardens will be able to watch Qualifying, the Sprint and the Grand Prix itself from three different Grandstand options — Turn 1, the Marina and AutoNation Grandstand at Turn 18 — all via the one ticketing option. Fans will also be able to soak up all the on-track action and off-track entertainment in the Beach Grandstand starting at $600 for a three-day ticket.

In addition, all grandstand ticket holders can access the MIA Campus which brings the culture and flavor of Miami to the race track — with unrivaled food & beverage offerings, world class hospitality options, a host of experiences from the F1 FanZone to art installations, and access into the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium to see the exclusive F1 Team Village paddock. Tickets offerings are available now at https://f1miamigp.com/tickets/.