New platforms set to launch in 2024 – from a completely upgraded MAVTV.com to a new mobile app and other digital properties that further reach consumers, support partners and enhance the MAVTV brand experience

MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – has announced the relaunch of the network and a brand expansion. Decorated media executive, CJ Olivares – known best for the creation and success of Fox’s Fuel TV action sports network amongst other prominent projects – will lead the company into the future with a new strategy focused on diversifying programming, launching new platforms and dramatically expanding distribution.

“I’m honored to lead and steward MAVTV’s rich legacy into the future – and do so with immense optimism and a new direction that further fuels the passion of enthusiasts in subcultures across two-wheel, four-wheel, dirt, pavement and water,” said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. “Exciting new platforms will soon be launched in lockstep with a diversified content offering that will elevate viewers’ investment in racing on the weekends – anchored by premium, compelling and narratively-driven programming that takes fans behind-the-scenes with athletes and teams like never before. All while we continue to expand distribution with new and existing partnerships that will add tens of millions of devices and viewers to the MAVTV family. The whole organization looks forward to the thrilling journey ahead.”

Programming Revolution: Deeper Storytelling Reigns.

The revamped network will expand with diversified content across multiple platforms, including more exclusive live racing from across the globe (such as Formula Drift, Trans Am, Endurocross and Arenacross), more fan-favorite build/automotive enthusiast shows and documentary programs. The new range of shows includes MAVTV original productions such as:

“On the Rise” : The original episodic docu-series introduces fans to the rising young stars of the motorsports world, whether it’s Karting, Midgets, Drag Racing or Late model. Featuring names like Jaxon Bell, Julien Beaumer, Gavan Boschele, Hannah Greenmeier, Dane Idelson, Ben Maier and William Sawalich, each episode follows a young driver chasing the dream of competing at the highest levels of racing.

Double Down on High-Performance Scheduling.

MAVTV will build and expand upon its proven strategy focusing on three key time periods:

Strengthening weekday primetime theme blocks.

Weekend day lineups with exclusive, more diverse live racing.

Weekday lunch block featuring a sampling of MAVTV’s best content, from build/enthusiast, documentary to news/information and of course, a taste of racing.

Distribution Boost.

The network has expanded greatly across both pay and free TV offerings – highlighted by recent partnerships.

Pay TV: From DirecTV and Spectrum to the organic growth of streamers like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live, FuboTV and more, MAVTV is at the center of the dynamic television landscape.

Free TV/FAST Channel: New deals with Xumo Play and LG Channels will add tens of millions of new devices to the network’s footprint, while it increases support for the growth of current partners such as Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV, VIZIO and more.

Passionate, Loyal and Multigenerational Viewership.

In 2023, MAVTV’s new programming and scheduling strategy kick off unprecedented audience evolution.

Primetime was up 65% year-over-year.

Largest viewer demographic is now males aged 18-24.

Women’s audience grew 46%.

New Digital Platforms. More Engaging Ways to Connect with Consumers.

The new MAVTV will feature new digital products, including a revamped website and an all-new free mobile app, giving fans more choice and control over where and when they engage and watch exclusive content.

More Diverse Range of Advertising Opportunities: New digital platforms bring new ways for brand partners to engage with the most passionate, loyal and invested automotive, motorsports and powersports enthusiasts.

Multiplatform Integration, Deeper Metrics: MAVTV is committed to providing comprehensive performance metrics to its partners through tools like iSpot, and will leverage AI-driven solutions like Mensio (by Hive) for more insightful analysis of cross-platform advertising, branded content and sponsorship value.

New sales and marketing strategies will also shift with the leadership of Mark Carter, vice president of sales, and Marc Mazarin, director of marketing.

About MAVTV

MAVTV is the world’s premier media platform where motorsports, powersports and automotive fans dive deeper into the compelling stories behind the athletes, teams and tracks they watch on the weekends. With a diverse mix of live racing, automotive enthusiast programming and documentaries, MAVTV drives passion across two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water – and defines their unique subcultures. With a global reach of more than 467 million, 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST Channels across 25 countries, 175 million connected devices and a loyal social following, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory. MAVTV's 2023 relaunch is highlighted by original shows like “On the Rise” and “The Life” – which give fans access to the behind-the-scenes journeys of athletes, from youth to the most elite racing levels.