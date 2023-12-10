Mia Chapman Wins SXS Pro Title in 2023 Red Bull Scramble National Championship

|
Chapman’s first opportunity to defend her title in the 2024 Red Bull Scramble Series National Championship will come at Glamis in March with the return of the Sand Scramble. From there, three of this year’s most prominent events—the Ranch Scramble in Decatur, TX, the Beach Scramble in Wildwood, NJ, and and the Solstice Scramble—will return in the spring and summer, before the season wraps up with the inaugural Farm Scramble in October.
Mia Chapman is supporter by Red Bull, Kicker Audio, Rigid Industries, Vision Wheel, Rugged Radios, Sparco, R-N-R Steel, and Wolverine Boots. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.