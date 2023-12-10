Sunday, Dec 10

Mia Chapman Wins SXS Pro Title in 2023 Red Bull Scramble National Championship

Racing News
Sunday, Dec 10 39
Mia Chapman Wins SXS Pro Title in 2023 Red Bull Scramble National Championship

After six challenging rounds of action across one of the most diverse calendars in off-road racing, professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman is the 2023 Red Bull Scramble Series National Champion in the SXS Pro class. With 285 points scored across her five starts, Chapman earned the championship by 10 points.

“I’m so pumped to have taken the Red Bull Scramble Series National Championship for 2023!” said Chapman. “With such a challenging schedule, so many different types of terrain, and so many talented racers out there, being consistent and finishing races was key to getting the most points and staying in the hunt for the championship. Thank you to all of my partners for the support, I can’t wait to see what the 2024 season has in store!”

 

Debuting in 2021, the Red Bull Scramble Series has taken side-by-side racers of all backgrounds into some of America’s most varied and punishing terrain. Chapman has been a regular in Scramble Series events from the beginning, taking her familiar #37 UTV from muddy, rocky runs through the woods to the varied sands of both the dunes in Glamis and the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey.

Top off-road racers of all backgrounds took part in Scramble Series National Championship events this year, from Dakar Rally standouts and fellow Red Bull athletes Austin Jones, Mitch Guthrie Jr., and Seth Quintero to legendary short course racers like Chapman’s Vision Wheel teammates Johnny and CJ Greaves. But Chapman was rock-solid throughout the campaign, scoring four top-10s in her five starts and finishing higher and higher up the running order as the series continued. In the season-ending Solstice Scramble from Anchorage, Alaska in June, she finished between Quintero and Jones in second place to close out the season on a high note and clinch the title.

Chapman’s first opportunity to defend her title in the 2024 Red Bull Scramble Series National Championship will come at Glamis in March with the return of the Sand Scramble. From there, three of this year’s most prominent events—the Ranch Scramble in Decatur, TX, the Beach Scramble in Wildwood, NJ, and and the Solstice Scramble—will return in the spring and summer, before the season wraps up with the inaugural Farm Scramble in October.

 

Mia Chapman is supporter by Red Bull, Kicker Audio, Rigid Industries, Vision Wheel, Rugged Radios, Sparco, R-N-R Steel, and Wolverine Boots. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Seavey & Grant Share Spotlight at 2023 USAC Night of Champions Adam Fitzgerald Joins Turn 3 Motorsport for 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.