Mia Chapman Wins SXS Pro Title in 2023 Red Bull Scramble National Championship

“I’m so pumped to have taken the Red Bull Scramble Series National Championship for 2023!” said Chapman. “With such a challenging schedule, so many different types of terrain, and so many talented racers out there, being consistent and finishing races was key to getting the most points and staying in the hunt for the championship. Thank you to all of my partners for the support, I can’t wait to see what the 2024 season has in store!” Debuting in 2021, the Red Bull Scramble Series has taken side-by-side racers of all backgrounds into some of America’s most varied and punishing terrain. Chapman has been a regular in Scramble Series events from the beginning, taking her familiar #37 UTV from muddy, rocky runs through the woods to the varied sands of both the dunes in Glamis and the beaches of Wildwood, New Jersey.