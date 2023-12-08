FIA Selects Hoosier Racing Tire for World Rallycross Championship

Hoosier Racing Tire, the world’s largest manufacturer of racing tires, proudly announced that the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has named Hoosier as the exclusive tire partner for FIA World and European Rallycross Championship.

“We are excited to enter into a new partnership with Hoosier,” said Andrew Wheatley, FIA Rally Director. “We are very impressed with Hoosier’s product performance and are looking forward to launching this partnership with the start of the 2024 season.”

Following the press conference at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hoosier executives expressed a commitment to continue global growth, not only for the off-road segments but for the overall Hoosier motorsports portfolio. Excelling through the independent testing and FIA approval, Hoosier and the FIA enter into a three-year agreement, running 2024-2026. Unique to the 2024 World Rallycross Championship season will be a “Battle of Technologies” pairing electric- powered (EV) cars alongside internal combustion (ICE) cars on equal terms.

“This is the right step forward for us to continue the growth of our brand internationally,” said Joerg Burfien, President and CEO of Hoosier Racing Tire. “It is a great opportunity allowing us to showcase our product performance.”

“We are excited to work within the Rallycross paddocks at World, European and National stages,” said Martin Heckers, Head of Hoosier Racing Tire Europe. “This underlines our commitment to grow our Rally and Rallycross product portfolio globally.”

For more information on Hoosier tires, contact your nearest Hoosier Racing Tire Distributor. A complete list of locations can be found at www.hoosiertire.com. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Hoosier Tire PR