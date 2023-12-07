Racing Legend Ken Schrader To Make Two-Day Appearance At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2024

Ken Schrader, a legend in NASCAR Cup, USAC and short track racing will appear both days of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2024 Show. The two-day show will be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA, its home since 2010, on Friday, January 19th from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Schrader remarkably won races in all three of NASCAR (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks) and USAC (Silver Crown, Sprint, Midget) elite divisions as well as many championships. He won his first championship in the Sportsman division at a speedway near his Fenton, MO home in 1971.

Now 68 years young living in Concord, NC, Schrader’s driving career continues today on America’s short-tracks racing both on dirt and asphalt in Modified and Late Model competition. In 2023 he was a full time participant in the SRX Racing Series.

On Saturday at 12 noon Schrader will take to the stage to talk about his career, his recently published book “Still Racing” and take questions from fans in a special One-On-One presentation.

Schrader will also be available for autographs, photos and book signing on Friday at the show from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday following the stage presentation from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The book be available for sale at the signing location near the front entrance in booth 111.

Legendary car owner Bob Weikert will be remembered in a special tribute located inside the main entrance in D-Hall. Weikert’s career as a car owner will be featured with several of the famed Weikert’s Livestock No. 29 Sprint Cars on display. The exhibit will also include a 400 foot wall of photos from his career as a car owner.

Bob passed away in 2002, but his two sons, Todd and Ike are expected to be on hand for the tribute. Weikert won over 500 feature events, over a 30 year period as a car owner. His first driver in 1971, Richard Lupo will be on hand at the show as well as his last, Dave Ely.

Other drivers already confirmed include Keith Kauffman, Paul Pitzer, Len Krautheim, Randy Wolfe, Don Kreitz Jr. and Randy Wolfe. Danny Dietrich, today’s Weikert Livestock sponsored Sprint Car driver, will also be on hand at the event.

The Weikert Tribute will also include two stage events. On Friday night a special Round Table discussion will be held on stage featuring several of the drivers telling tales from their races and dealing with the often controversial Weikert from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, drivers will take to the stage for an interview.

These drivers will also be available to sign a special autograph card at the show on Friday by the cars at the tribute area from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Nearly 200 race cars of all kinds will once again be on display. Many speedways and organizations will use the show to announce their plans for the new season.

Following the Bob Weikert Tribute on Friday night, the Aqua-Duck Water Transport sponsored Ms. Motorsports 2024 will be held on stage just prior to the show closing at 9 p.m. The 2024 winner will again receive $2,500. Following the competition, a special post-event party will be held at the stage area featuring music, food and beer specials.

The RAACE Foundation Big-Wheel races, which featured a record amount of entries in 2003, will be held in the stage area on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m..

The popular, free racers seminars will return on Saturday in the newly enlarged for 2023 seminar room. A complete schedule will be announced by the first of the year.

The Hilton Gardens and Hampton Inn, located on the same property as the Expo Center, have been selected as this year’s show host hotel. Special room rates at the nearby Valley Forge Casino Resort Hotel are available at a discount rate at motorsportstradeshow.com.

Exhibitor space, sold out in 2023, remains available by contacting Dan Sammons at 609-888-3618 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

AARN PR