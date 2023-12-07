Team Hornaday Trio Celebrates Top-15 Results at Snowflake 100

Each Team Hornaday Development driver leaves Five Flags Speedway with top-15 finishes in their debuts during Monday’s Allen Turner Snowflake 100.

Dawson Sutton qualified eighth and earned a top five finish (4th). Sutton’s weekend piloting the No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. got off to a “chaotic” start as he blew a motor and was turned into the fence before qualifying. However, Sutton prevailed at his favorite track, earning the lone THD top five.

“The whole weekend we only got 13 laps of practice which held us back, but we kept our heads up and put together a P8 qualifying lap, which I was happy with,” Sutton said. “The race I knew was going to be a challenge with the competition and the race track but we were able to hold on and get a P4 finish in my Snowflake debut. I want to thank Rackley Roofing, Rackley W.A.R., Warshocks, Hornaday Development and Team Chevy.”

Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and his No. 00 Renfrew Motorsports Toyota finished just outside the top five (6th) after qualifying 11th. Despite only getting one day of practice for a race he said might be the most challenging of his career, he was super happy with the end result.

“We had a great car all weekend and it showed during practice and qualifying by staying roughly in the top-10 in every session,” Renfrew Jr. Said. “My team and I’ biggest challenge was not being able to practice on Monday before qualifying after the rain out. Overall, it was a fun experience and I hope to be back next year. I’d like to thank Renfrew Motorsports, Wilson Motorsports, my mom and dad, my crew chief Jeff, my tire guy Randy and my spotter Nick who all made the trip down.”

Hudson Bulger and the No. 17 Hudson Bulger Racing Ford qualified sixth and finished 15th in just his 12th-ever late model race. The 16-year-old showed great speed throughout the weekend and battled back through the 36 car field, despite having radio issues, to finish inside the top-15.

“It was exciting and a learning curve for sure, and being a spectator just last year and being able to race in it this year is crazy,” Bulger said. “ We definitely learned a lot in four days that we will take with us to be better in the 2024 season and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel. I’d like to thank Byron Outdoor Super Store, Can-Am, Coldwell Banker Free Reality, Hamby Chevrolet, AntlerXtreme and Morris Bank.”

The conclusion of the Pensacola race weekend marks the end of the season for some of our drivers. The Team Hornaday Development group looks ahead to an exciting 2024.

Team Hornaday PR