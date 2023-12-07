Hoosier Tire Announces Hoosier Hero Class of 2024

Hoosier Racing Tire, the world’s largest manufacturer of racing tires, proudly released the 2024 Hoosier Hero lineup following a formal press conference during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Launched in 2022, the Hoosier Hero program aims to recognize, honor and celebrate those who embody the same passion, pride and success Hoosier stands for, on and off the track. Hoosier opened this fan-powered program again during the summer of 2023 welcoming public nominations to honor motorsports heroes in the racing community. Amassing over 300 initial nominations, ultimately cultivating over 12,000 votes, the Hoosier Hero class of 2024 was born.

While honoring active racers, Hoosier set forth to add a Hero Legend in addition to the yearly 12-member class. Awarded annually in conjunction with the Hero program, the Legend will honor a member of the racing community who left an incredible mark in motorsports.

“We couldn’t be more excited to roll out the new Hoosier Hero class of 2024,” said Joerg Burfien, President and CEO of Hoosier Racing Tire. “For Hoosier, getting a chance to learn about these incredible individuals and seeing the passion, grit and determination that they exhibit both on and off the track has been nothing short of amazing. I have no doubt that the fans voted in the right group of Heroes.”

“Honoring those racers with a shared passion for motorsports, who embody our mission of fueling passion, pride and success, has become the cornerstone for the Hoosier Hero program,” commented Nic Moncher, Head of Marketing. “Showcasing their success’, on and off the track allows us to not only honor but celebrate the Heroes and their diverse backgrounds.”

Come meet the 2024 Hoosier Hero class and learn their incredible stories throughout the weekend at Hoosier booth 3439 as part of the PRI show in Indianapolis. Also, be sure to follow Hoosier on social media @hoosiertire on Instagram, X, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn to learn more about the Hero program and help celebrate the newly minted class throughout the year.

2024 Hoosier Heroes

Ashley Afdahl

Spencer Bayston

Tyler Courtney

Tracy Gaudu

Maddi Gordon

Brayden Ickler

Garret Keister

Brenden Queen

Isabella Robusto

Lavar Scott

Brandon Sheppard

2024 Hoosier Hero Legend

Bryan Clauson

Hoosier Tires PR