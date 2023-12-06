Grand National Super Series Unveils 2024 Schedule

The Grand National Super Series (GNSS) presented by ECC (Engineered Components Company) is pleased to announce their 2024 racing schedule which boasts 16 events at eight different venues across North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Two additional race locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

In recent years, the grassroots levels of motorsports have received a tremendous boost in attention as drivers look to hone their skills and prepare to take the next step in their racing careers. The GNSS is the premier series for full-body stock cars in the southeast giving both young drivers looking to gain experience and drivers with years of racing under their belts the chance to compete in heavy stock cars with high horsepower – something many other series aren’t able to offer at this time. The GNSS works with competitors to utilize Pro-Cup cars as well as old ARCA and NASCAR Cup Series cars.

“Our goal when we created the Grand National Super Series last year was to give young drivers another option to gain experience and one that is more affordable than others, especially in the Southeast region,” said Bob Schacht, co-founder of the Grand National Super Series. “We give competitors the chance to not only compete at some of the most exciting and unique tracks in the region, but also gain real racing experience in full-bodied, heavy steel stock cars with high horsepower. This type of experience is just what they need to prepare for a racing career in ARCA competition and the NASCAR Truck Series.”

The GNSS was created by racers, Bob and Patty Schacht. Both have competed in the ARCA Series collecting race wins and setting records. Bob has also competed in the NASCAR ranks but is perhaps more well-known for helping so many young drivers get some of their initial starts in heavy stock cars to prepare them for their eventual careers in the NASCAR ranks. Patty has spent several seasons atop the spotters stand for not only her husband, but countless other drivers. Patty still holds the record of 199.604 mph during her qualifying lap at Talladega Superspeedway in 1987 as the fastest lap recorded by a woman in a stock car.

The 2024 GNSS is slated to kickoff at New River All American Speedway in Jacksonville, NC on March 23. Each race event will feature twin 50-lap races. Information on the two additional event locations as well as prize money information will be announced in the coming weeks.

For additional information on the GNSS, visit www.grandnationalsuperseries.com.

2024 GNSS Race Schedule

March 23 New River All American Speedway Jacksonville, North Carolina

April 6 TBA

April 20 Dominion Raceway Thornburg, Virginia

May 4 Tri-County Speedway Hudson, North Carolina

May 11 Franklin County Speedway Callaway, Virginia

May 18 TBA

June 1 Caraway Speedway Asheboro, North Carolina

June 15 Jennerstown Speedway Complex Jennerstown, Pennsylvania

June 29 Tri-County Speedway Hudson, North Carolina

July 13 Lonesome Pine Raceway Coeburn, Virginia

July 27 Franklin County Speedway Callaway, Virginia

August 3 Tri-County Speedway Hudson, North Carolina

August 17 Jennerstown Speedway Complex Jennerstown, Pennsylvania

September 7 New River All American Speedway Jacksonville, North Carolina

September 28 Carteret County Speedway Swansboro, North Carolina

October 12 Dominion Raceway Thornburg, Virginia

**Dates are subject to change**

GNSS PR