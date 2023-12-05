Trackhouse Racing to Enter MotoGP in 2024

In a move that expands its global motorsports presence, Trackhouse Entertainment Group owner Justin Marks announced today his organization will field a MotoGP World Championship team beginning in the 2024 season.

The newly formed team will be managed by Trackhouse Entertainment Group from Nashville, Tennessee but operate in Noale, Italy in an alliance with motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia and the Piaggio Group.

A team presentation unveiling riders, corporate partners and livery will be held at a later date.