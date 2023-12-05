Tuesday, Dec 05

Trackhouse Racing to Enter MotoGP in 2024

Racing News
Tuesday, Dec 05 23
Trackhouse Racing to Enter MotoGP in 2024

In a move that expands its global motorsports presence, Trackhouse Entertainment Group owner Justin Marks announced today his organization will field a MotoGP World Championship team beginning in the 2024 season. 

The newly formed team will be managed by Trackhouse Entertainment Group from Nashville, Tennessee but operate in Noale, Italy in an alliance with motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia and the Piaggio Group. 

A team presentation unveiling riders, corporate partners and livery will be held at a later date. 

“This is a monumental moment for Trackhouse Entertainment Group,” said the 42-year-old Marks.

“It has been in the ethos of Trackhouse since the very first day to put in the work, have the vision, and deploy the enthusiasm and passion necessary to build one of the most valuable motorsports entertainment companies in the world. Our entry into the MotoGP World Championship is another step in the execution of that vision."

The 75-year-old FIM MotoGP World Championship is the premier motorcycle racing series in the world with eleven teams each fielding two riders. The 2024 schedule includes 22 races in 19 countries across five continents, The season begins on March 10 in Qatar with an American race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on April 14. 

Trackhouse Entertainment Group is the owner of Trackhouse Racing’s NASCAR team, which operates out of Concord, North Carolina. After a full-time driving career in sports cars and NASCAR, Marks founded Trackhouse Racing in 2020 and started fielding Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. 

The new team has enjoyed success on track. Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race when he visited victory lane in 2022, New Zealander and three-time Supercar champion Shane van Gisbergen won at Chicago in his debut Cup race on July 2 and American Ross Chastain finished second in the standings in 2022 and posted four victories including the 2023 Cup Series season finale on Nov. 5.

Marks brought 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen to NASCAR and Trackhouse Racing in 2022 and 2023 as part of the team's PROJECT91 program created to give international stars a chance to compete in the sport. It was the same program that led to van Gisbergen’s win in Chicago.

Off the track, Trackhouse Racing as a brand has proven itself as a progressive, marketing-minded team, reimagining how the sport is presented to its fans, media partners and sponsors. It brought in international entertainment superstar Pitbull as a team partner, created a new style of team clothing, increased digital presence to fans and created live entertainment at racetracks throughout the season. 

“We feel that MotoGP is perfectly positioned for massive growth in the coming years not only in the United States, but internationally,” Marks said.

“It has all the ingredients necessary to continue its rise to global prominence: a thrilling on-track product, aspirational stars, unmatched fan and partner experience, and an environment that’s fan-friendly and welcoming.”

Trackhouse Racing will be the only American team in the MotoGP class, but the USA boasts a long list of successful riders including Eddie Lawson, Kenny Roberts, Freddie Spencer, Wayne Rainey, Kevin Schwantz, Kenny Roberts Jr, Freddie Spencer, Randy Mamola, Colin Edwards and the late Nicky Hayden.

The arrival of the Trackhouse Racing Team into MotoGP in 2024 brings American motorcycle racing back to the pinnacle of the sport. With its close partnership with Aprilia, as its official factory supported team, Trackhouse Racing is determined to be a competitive force for the future.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Champion among champions: Gianmarco Ercoli experiences many unforgettable moments in Nashville
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.