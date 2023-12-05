Trackhouse Racing to Enter MotoGP in 2024

Marks brought 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen to NASCAR and Trackhouse Racing in 2022 and 2023 as part of the team's PROJECT91 program created to give international stars a chance to compete in the sport. It was the same program that led to van Gisbergen’s win in Chicago.
Off the track, Trackhouse Racing as a brand has proven itself as a progressive, marketing-minded team, reimagining how the sport is presented to its fans, media partners and sponsors. It brought in international entertainment superstar Pitbull as a team partner, created a new style of team clothing, increased digital presence to fans and created live entertainment at racetracks throughout the season.