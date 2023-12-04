Kennealy Keller Motorsports Adds Danica Dart for Rookie ARCA West Campaign

16-year-old Danica Dart of Ephrata, Washington will join female-owned Kennealy Keller Motorsports for a full-time rookie season in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2024. She will carry the No. 11 in the series and join Madera’s Robbie Kennealy and Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller in the KKM stable in the upcoming season.

Dart is the 2021 Jr. Late Model champion at Stateline Speedway in Stateline, Idaho, joining her teammates Kennealy and Keller as graduates of Jr. Late Model programs on the west coast.

She participated in Pro Late Model competition in Idaho and Washington throughout 2023 before closing her 2023 season with a seventh-place finish in the Star Nursery Classic at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 4.0 GPA Ephrata High School student started her racing career at age six in quarter-midgets before progressing into Pro and Super Late Models. She has also participated in go-kart racing as well.

The mother and daughter team of Francesca and Harley Kennealy formed KKM Driver Development in September of 2023, fielding ARCA Menards Series West rookies Robbie Kennealy and Kyle Keller. Keller earned a best-finish of fifth in 2023 at Phoenix Raceway while Kennealy also has a best-finish of fifth in his series debut at Irwindale in July.

ARCA Menards Series West races are televised live on www.FloRacing.com and delayed on CNBC.

Kennealy Keller Motorsports PR