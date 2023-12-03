Season No. 33 For The ASCS National Tour Revealed!

Gearing up for the 33rd season of competition, the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com has set out a 49-race lineup for the 2024 season that visits 34 tracks across a dozen states.

A mix of familiar places and new faces, the series will also see its footprint expanding back out after consolidating tighter into the mid-west over the last two seasons.

“It’s been interesting doing the schedule for 2024 and being able put events back into the lineup that have been absent, as well as continue to add new events,” stated series owner Terry Mattox.

“It’s always a challenge putting together a lineup that makes logistical and economic sense for teams, but going to 49 events at 34 tracks is a big improvement and shows the popularity of the tour. This series has always been a proving ground for new and veteran teams. We had a great title fight for 2023, and I think 2024 is going to be even better.”

Breakdown by State:

Arkansas: Three visits into the state of Arkansas, with another potential stop still sitting as a TBA, Batesville Motor Speedway will greet the tour for the 12th time on June 22. Texarkana 67 Speedway, as of now, will end out the 2024 season with the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals on November 1 and 2.

Arizona: Kicking off the 2024 season at Cocopah Speedway in Somerton and Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, the first four events in the desert are non-point shows for teams to get tuned up. Cocopah Speedway has seen the tour 15 times, with the last visit coming in 2017. A regular stop for the ASCS Southwest Region, Central Arizona has been on the schedule before but has never hosted the National Tour.

Iowa: Three Iowa ovals grace the 2024 lineup. Two regular stops and a new addition, the stop in the town of Knoxville lasts three days, dishes out over $150,000, and is the kickoff to Southern Iowa Sprint Week. Happening August 1-3, the Xtreme Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals, presented by Great Southern Bank, will bring the tour count to 84. Returning in September, Clay County Speedway in Spencer has a dancing partner this time, with Winneshiek Raceway in Decorah hosting their first event on Saturday, September 7, while Clay County goes green for the fourth time on Tuesday, September 10.

Kansas: Six nights of racing will roll through the state of Kansas with stops at five tracks. Twice at Dodge City Raceway on June 1 and August 24, the first stop at Dodge is paired with Rush County Speedway in La Crosse on May 31, with both nights paying $5,000 to win. WaKeeney Speedway joins the next trip on August 23. Lakeside and 81 Speedway each have one night in 2024, with Kansas City on May 24 and Park City on July 20.

Kentucky: Rolling back to life and back on the National Tour’s schedule is Paducah International Raceway. One of several tours making trips to the legendary oval, the tour’s last visit was in 2018. Surrounded by a TBA, the Kentucky date is October 12.

Louisiana: Tried last year and won by Mother Nature, the tour will head back to Super Bee Speedway in Chatham on April 19 and 20. Formerly Jones Motor Speedway, a Monday Speedweek show took place in 2012 and was the sixth time the tour rolled into town.

Missouri: The home of the Diamond of Dirt Tracks and of course, the Hockett/McMillin Memorial, Lucas Oil Speedway’s September 12, 13, and 14 event pays $10,000 to win, and is one of two tracks in the “Show-Me State” on the National lineup. Lake Ozark Speedway occupies the first round of visits on May 25 and 26. There is one TBA in Missouri as of now.

Montana: A much-anticipated return, Gallatin Speedway will see action on July 12, with Electric City Speedway in Great Falls back on the schedule for the first time since 2015.

Oklahoma: Seven nights at just as many tracks; Oklahoma has the most tracks per state on the 2024 lineup. Tulsa Speedway returns to the tour on May 10, followed by the massive Salina Highbanks Speedway the following night. Creek County Speedway on June 13 starts a three-night kick that includes Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord on June 14, then Lawton Speedway for $5,000 to win on June 15. Muskogee’s Thunder Speedway will see action on July 19, with Outlaw Motor Speedway taking August 30.

Texas: The most nights of any state on the schedule at nine; those are split between five facilities. South Texas Race Ranch in Corpus Christi kicks off the 2024 point’s chase on March 1 and 2, with RPM Speedway on the schedule for the first time on March 15 and 16. Two trips accounting for four nights, the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track is back for the first time since 2019 with a stop on April 5 and 6, then October 4 and 5. The finale of both doubleheaders pays $5,000 to win. A track nearly lost to the pages of history, Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore is back in action, with the tour back on August 31. The $ 5,000-to-win affair is the first time back since 2012.

Wisconsin: Mississippi Thunder Speedway will be the site of the tour’s first trip into the “Badger State” on September 6. The stop joins with Iowa stops at Decorah the following night, then Spencer on Tuesday.

TBA: One more state and two more tracks sit in the TBA column. Updates on those events will be posted once confirmed.

Terry Mattox will continue his role as series owner and direction of competition in 2024. Any questions about scheduling, rules, or otherwise can be directed to him via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at (918) 417-0624.

National Tour events, with the exception of Knoxville and the Short Track Nationals, will be shown live on RacinDirt.com.

The 2024 season will mark the 33rd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

2024 ASCS National Tour Schedule of Events

Date – Track (City, State) Amount to win

1/26-Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, AZ) $3,000/win

1/27-Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, AZ) $4,000/win

2/2-Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ) $3,000/win

2/3-Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, AZ) $4,000/win

3/1-South Texas Race Ranch (Corpus Christi, TX) $3,000/win

3/2-South Texas Race Ranch (Corpus Christi, TX) $4,000/win

3/15-RPM Speedway (Crandall, TX) $3,000/win

3/16-RPM Speedway (Crandall, TX) $4,000/win

4/5-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) $3,000/win

4/6-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) $5,000/win

4/19-Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, LA) $3,000/win

4/20-Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, LA) $4,000/win

5/10-Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, OK) $4,000/win

5/11-Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, OK) $4,000/win

5/24-Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS) $5,000/win

5/25-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) $3,000/win

5/26-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) $4,000/win

5/31-Rush County Speedway (La Crosse, KS) $5,000/win

6/1-Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, KS) $5,000/win

6/13-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) $4,000/win

6/14-Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, OK) $4,000/win

6/15-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK) $5,000/win

6/21-TBA - $4,000/win

6/22-Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, AR) $4,000/win

6/28-TBA - $4,000/win

6/29-TBA - $4,000/win

7/12-Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) $4,000/win

7/13-Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, MT) $4,000/win

7/19-Thunderbird Speedway (Muskogee, OK) $4,000/win

7/20-81 Speedway (Park City, KS) $4,000/win

8/1-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) $3,000/win

8/2-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) $3,000/win

8/3-Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) $20,000/win

8/23-WaKeeney Speedway (WaKeeney, KS) $4,000/win

8/24-Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, KS) $4,000/win

8/30-Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, OK) $4,000/win

8/31-Lonestar Speedway (Kilgore, TX) $5,000/win

9/6-Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, WI) $4,000/win

9/7-Winneshiek Raceway (Decorah, IA) $4,000/win

9/10-Clay County Fair Speedway (Spencer, IA) $4,000/win

9/12-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) $3,000/win

9/13-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) $3,000/win

9/14-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) $10,000/win

10/4-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) $3,000/win

10/5-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) $5,000/win

10/11-TBA - $4,000/win

10/12-Paducah International Raceway (Paducah, KY) $4,000/win

11/1-Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR) TBA

11/2-Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR) TBA

