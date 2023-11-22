NASCAR highlights the 2023 Essen Motor Show in Germany

It's the 75th anniversary of NASCAR and there are many reasons to throw a big party all over the world, including Germany. The Essen Motor Show 2023 will feature a special show featuring NASCAR cars from the USA and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, who will provide two V8 beasts to celebrate the birthday of the most exciting racing series on the globe. EuroNASCAR has also teamed up with Bremotion to promote the series in Essen from December 1 to 10 and to share the Pure Racing passion with racing fans. Many NWES drivers will travel to the western part of the country and be part of an entertaining program in Hall 3, where both the special show and the NWES / Bremotion booth will be located.



The 75th NASCAR Anniversary Special Show is organized by the Essen Motor Show and features amazing cars like a Jeff Gordon Rainbow Warrior #24 or a Matt Kenseth Car Of Tomorrow. Marko Stipp Motorsport will be present with the #48 Chevrolet Camaro, the 2023 Rookie Trophy winning car driven by Jack Davidson. The NWES organization will bring a 2024 Chevrolet Camaro to Germany to showcase the upcoming NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The special show will take place in the famous Hall 3.



Not far from the special show, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Bremotion will join forces to promote the 2024 season, which will take place on seven tracks in seven European countries. The double-winning #99 Chevrolet Camaro of Tobias Dauenhauer will be on display and EuroNASCAR will have its experts and drivers available to discuss racing and exchange information. Don't miss the opportunity to meet the stars and the series and learn all about Europe's premier touring car championship.



The following drivers are confirmed for the Essen Motor Show 2023: Tobias Dauenhauer (Bremotion), Matthias Hauer (Speedhouse), Nick Schneider (Marko Stipp Motorsport), Dominique Schaak (Bremotion), Gil Linster (Hendriks Motorsport), Alina Loibnegger (Racingfuel Motorsport) and Jack Davidson (Marko Stipp Motorsport). Joining the drivers as part of the show are Team Principals Patrick Brenndörfer (Bremotion), Marko Stipp (Marko Stipp Motorsport) and Dennis Hirtz (3F Racing). German NASCAR experts and commentators Pete Fink and André Wiegold will be on hand as well. NWES President and CEO Jerome Galpin and NWES PR Manager Gian Luca Guiglia will also travel to Germany to meet the enthusiastic racing fans. EuroNASCAR will post daily updates from Essen to announce who's in attendance.



Since its inception in 1968, the Essen Motor Show has become one of the most popular and famous automotive, tuning and motorsports exhibitions in Germany. Each year, more than 200,000 visitors enjoy the diverse and exciting cars and products displayed by the exhibitors. The 2023 edition will begin on December 1 with the official preview day, followed by the official opening on December 2. The final day will be Sunday, December 10. Join EuroNASCAR in Hall 3 and have a chat with the amazing guests highlighting a must-see for NASCAR fans

NWES PR