Change Is in the Air for Former LMP3 Teams

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Change is a normal occurrence for many drivers and teams from one racing season to the next. For a select number, however, this offseason between IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaigns features more adjustments than normal. With the three-year run of the Le Mans Prototype 3s (LMP3) coming to an end as a WeatherTech Championship class, several teams have opted to shift into other classes for the 2024 season. The Riley and Sean Creech Motorsport teams are staying in prototypes, moving to Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) programs. Andretti Motorsports and AWA, meanwhile, are launching full-season efforts in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class. It's made for what is already a busy offseason even more hectic as those teams acquire and learn the nuances of new equipment, hoping to keep pace with established teams in those classes. The drivers involved are eager to take on that challenge. “It's all really exciting and all really cool to be a part of IMSA when it's growing as much as it is,” said Jarett Andretti, the driving force behind the Andretti Motorsports GTD program. “It's going to be a challenge and it's a little risky for sure,” added Joao Barbosa, the decorated veteran driver for Sean Creech as it moves from LMP3 to LMP2, “but I think (co-driver) Lance Willsey, Sean Creech and all the team are doing the best we can to get this project as far forward as possible. We're definitely eager to start running and get on track with everybody else and see where we measure up.”