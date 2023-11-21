Change Is in the Air for Former LMP3 Teams

|
|
|
The transition to a different class might be smoothest for Andretti Motorsports at first glance since the team competed in three GTD events this year on top of four LMP3 races. But those GTD appearances were in an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. Jarett Andretti and co-driver Gabby Chaves will operate a Porsche 911 GT3 R in 2024.
“I think that LMP3 class was a great class for us to get started in WeatherTech and do some prototype racing,” Andretti said. “It was really fun and I hate to see the cars go, but I understand where IMSA’s at and what they're doing, and it's amazing what they've done with the grid. We're excited to get to that new challenge with GTD for the full season.
“I think even the stuff I did before I went sports car racing – I raced sprint cars on dirt and having run cars with more power that are heavier – it's actually more kind of what I've grown up doing. Just GT cars in general and then obviously I spent two years in a GT4 car, I think a GT car probably suits my skill set better than a prototype.”
The 2024 WeatherTech Championship features four classes – LMP2, GTD, Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO). The season opens Jan. 27-28 with the Rolex 24 At Daytona.