NASCAR Canada Series Receives New Name with Presenting Partner Model

Beginning in 2024, NASCAR's Canadian series will be known as the NASCAR Canada Series with Evirum and Pinty's serving as Presenting Partners. The series, currently the NASCAR Pinty's Series, is entering its 18th season as the top national motorsport in Canada.

NASCAR officials also unveiled the 2024 schedule for the NASCAR Canada Series, which features 13 races across six provinces.

“Canadian motorsports fans are incredibly passionate, and the new NASCAR Canada Series name appropriately captures their nationalistic pride,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR chief international officer. “The series features Canada's biggest racing stars, competing at the top tracks across the country. With an influx of talented young drivers and a garage full of healthy and competitive teams, interest in the series is at an all-time high. We are excited to build off recent momentum and deliver great racing to fans across Canada.”

Pinty's, which has served as series entitlement partner since 2016, and Evirum are Presenting Partners of the series, with each investing across the industry, including teams, tracks and fan promotions.

“Evirum is excited to join NASCAR Canada as one of their Presenting Partners and as its Official Residual Materials Management and Environmental Solutions Provider,” said Julien Remillard, Evirum president. “Our involvement in this thrilling series dates back to last season, where we offered support to some drivers, race promoters and race track operators. When the opportunity to become a Series Partner presented itself, it was a natural progression in alignment with our expanding presence across Canada and the United States. We eagerly anticipate sharing our expertise with NASCAR Canada and its stakeholders to strengthen their recycling and sustainability efforts.”

“Once again, we are very proud to associate the name of our Pinty's brand with NASCAR Canada as a presenting partner, thus supporting motorsport in Canada, which will now have a new race in Quebec,” said Yanick Gervais, Olymel president and CEO.

The schedule for the 2024 season features a mix of traditional events with a new season finale at Autodrome Montmagny – the first visit to the track for the NASCAR Canada Series and the first series finale to be held in Quebec (Sept. 22). The season will open at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Victoria Day weekend (May 19) as it does every year from 2011-2019.

In between, the series will again race at Riverside Speedway in Nova Scotia with a doubleheader weekend (June 29-30), creating an East Coast Swing following the race at Eastbound Speedway in Newfoundland and Labrador (June 22).

The popular dirt race at Ohsweken Speedway will return for the third year and will move to July 11, before the traditional Western Swing to Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon (July 20) and Edmonton International Raceway (July 27).

The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, which has been running since 1967, returns on Sunday, August 11.

NASCAR also announced that longtime Canadian motorsports executive Alan Labrosse has been named General Manager of NASCAR Canada. Labrosse, a member of the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame, will be charged with growing and promoting NASCAR throughout Canada, which includes oversight of the NASCAR Canada Series. Following a successful career as a driver, Labrosse transitioned to the business side of the sport. He owned and operated Autodrome St-Eustache for 13 years and has served as a promoter, team owner and agent.

All NASCAR Canada Series races air on TSN and RDS in Canada and FloSports in the United States. The full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Fans can stay connected to the NASCAR Canada Series – and all things NASCAR in Canada – at www.nascar.ca



2024 NASCAR Canada Series Schedule

DATE TRACK CITY Sunday, May 19 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont. Saturday, June 1 Autodrome Chaudière Valley-Jonction, Que. Saturday, June 22 Eastbound International Speedway Avondale, NL Saturday, June 29 Riverside Speedway Antigonish, NS Sunday, June 30 Riverside Speedway Antigonish, NS Thursday, July 11 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, Ont. Saturday, July 20 Sutherland Automotive Speedway Saskatoon, Sask. Saturday, July 27 Edmonton International Raceway Wetaskiwin, Alta. Sunday, Aug. 11 Trois-Rivières Grand Prix Trois-Rivières, Que. Saturday, Aug. 17 Delaware Speedway Delaware, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 24 ICAR Tour Mirabel, Que. Sunday, Sept. 1 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont. Sunday, Sept. 22 Autodrome Montmagny Speedway Montmagny, Que.

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

NASCAR Canada Series PR