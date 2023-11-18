Oracle Red Bull Racing Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Debut ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Race Suit at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

In advance of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing unveils a new, Elvis-inspired look for its race Team. Partnering with Elvis Presley Enterprises, the Team has created the ‘Viva Las Vegas’ race suit in homage to Elvis’ signature Las Vegas jumpsuit. Manufactured by Sparco, the race suit will adorn two signature Elvis Presley marks and debut on the racetrack during the Formula 1 race on Saturday, November 18th.

“As we gear up for the first ever Grand Prix in Las Vegas, it’s only fitting that we pay tribute to the most prolific Las Vegas icon, Elvis Presley. Elvis left his mark on Vegas and the world, becoming synonymous with the glitz, the flash, and the energy of the strip, something we are hoping to replicate as we take to the track on Saturday night..” Christian Horner, CEO & Team Principal, Oracle Red Bull Racing

To celebrate the partnership, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Elvis Presley Enterprises have created a limited-edition collection of tees, fleece, hoodies and totes featuring vintage images of Elvis adorned in race-gear along with a modification of his famed quote “Ambition is a Dream with a V8 V6 Engine.” The signature apparel will be sold at the Elvis Presley Amazon Shop , operated by Ceremony of Roses.

“As witnessed at other Grand Prix races where we’ve hosted Club SI, there’s not much like the energy and passion fans have for this sport and its drivers. With that in mind, we are thrilled to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing on the design for Max & Sergio’s race suit and the limited-edition apparel commemorating this incredible moment in sports history” said Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group.

Race fans in Las Vegas also have the opportunity to see the suit up-close on display at Sports Illustrated’s Club SI. Club SI’s three-day hospitality suite offers guests unparalleled views of the race, signature hospitality, and exceptional programming, including a Race Night event hosted by sports legends and Authentic shareholders David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal.

Following race weekend, the replicas will make their way from Club SI to its temporary new home at Graceland.