F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Takes on Fellow Hyland Ambassador Xander Schauffele in an Innovation Trivia Competition

Hyland, which provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections, is all about powering innovators to drive better business performance.

Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas and PGA golfer Xander Schauffele are both Hyland ambassadors and were on board for a head-to-head social media trivia battle about how innovation has changed both racing and golf. Look below at how the competition played out and who ultimately took home the title of Hyland Innovation Trivia Champion.

Both were asked to answer questions testing their F1 and golf innovation knowledge. From revolutionary materials to staggering feats of engineering, both sports are an innovation expert’s dream.

To see who won Hyland’s innovation trivia head to Valtteri’s Twitter or Instagram page, as well as Hyland’s social media channels.

Valtteri has been a Hyland brand ambassador since 2022. Hyland’s logo is featured on his racewear, both on the side of the fire suit and side of the helmet. Hyland also sponsors the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

For more on how Hyland can help companies innovate visit Hyland.com.