Despite an upgrade in driver rating, Rasmussen finds his way back into the No. 18 for the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Era Motorsport’s 2023 Michelin Endurance Cup line-up will work together once again for the Rolex 24 at Daytona as Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel, and Christian Rasmussen all return for the iconic IMSA season-opener.

Last season the trio proved prowess on track in the No. 18 Oreca 07 LMP2 with a second place finish at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, and another podium at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of the Glen.

2023 IndyNXT Champion Rasmussen received an FIA driver rating upgrade from Silver to Gold at the end of the season, making him ineligible to join Dalziel and Merriman in the 2024 Michelin Endurance Cup, but with an extra spot open for Daytona, the choice to bring him back in was easy.

“I'm thrilled to be back in the No. 18 for the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Rasmussen. “This team had such great pace last season, and after last year's DNF we're all after a watch in 2024, and we'll be pushing hard to get back on top of the podium.”

Returning once again for a full season in the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, the duo of Merriman and Dalziel will be racing together at every round in the 2024 IWSC.

“It was a no-brainer to come back to Era Motorsport for the 2024 IMSA Season,” said Dalziel.

“The team they've put together and the improvements they've made over the past few years have been incredible. I'm always confident in our car and in the crew behind me."

The team is still in the process of signing a silver driver for the Michelin Endurance Cup, but announcements are expected to be made soon.

In the meantime, continue to follow Era Motorsport on social media to be the first to hear anything new with the team!