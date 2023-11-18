Saturday, Nov 18

Racing News
PUMA and Formula 1 Launch Las Vegas Collection

­­­PUMA, together with Formula 1®, are thrilled to announce the launch of the PUMA & Formula 1® Las Vegas Collection, featuring a dynamic range of apparel, accessories and footwear.

 

The PUMA & Formula 1® collection offers a striking combination of streetwear and motorsport-inspired designs, celebrating the spirit of Las Vegas and the FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023.

 

This drop features a cap, tee and an American football jersey all meticulously crafted to embody the spirit of Formula 1®. Cloaked in deep black, the tee and American football jersey are accentuated with hints of chrome, creating a mesmerizing interplay of light and darkness. This striking contrast adds a touch of opulence to the collection, capturing the essence of the iconic Las Vegas strip.

 

For those who demand exceptional performance and style, PUMA offers the iconic PUMA Clyde shoe and the high-performance Speedcat Pro's in this collection. The PUMA Clyde shoes maintain their timeless elegance with a silver colorway, along with the Speedcat Pro's and their shiny finish.

 

Retailing for $45-$450, the PUMA & Formula 1® Las Vegas collection is available now at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app and the PUMA NYC Flagship store.

 

