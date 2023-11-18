Saturday, Nov 18

Formula 1® Content to Be Added to STN Online Video Platform

 STN Video, North America's leading online video platform for publishers that care about user experience, content and monetization, and Formula 1® have signed an agreement that allows publishers on the STN Online Video Platform to deliver Formula 1® video clips to their users every month.

Formula 1® saw massive increases in U.S. live race viewership in 2022, leading to a record average of 1.21 million viewers per race. The biggest increases came in key demographics of younger audiences (18-49 years old) and women, growing by 29% and 34% respectively. STN Video is excited to help deliver their content to a diverse audience across over 2,000 publishing partners that reach over 50 million unique and incremental users every month.  

“We have been thrilled with how engaged, passionate and involved our growing North American fan base has become, and that the demand for Formula 1 content continues to increase” says Jonny Haworth, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1. “Our agreement with STN Video, and the huge reach provided by their publishing partners, will ensure that level of engagement and growth continues.”

For the past five years, STN Video has delivered over 7 billion video views via their AI-powered player Smart Match™ that reads a publisher’s article and instantly matches it with the most relevant video in their library of over 2 million pieces of content. STN Publishers using Smart Match who cover Formula 1® will now be able to have contextually relevant content, direct from the organization, populated within their editorial, at no additional effort or drain on resources.  

“The growth in popularity of Formula 1 is directly related to the new and innovative ways that they are connecting with fans, and we are delighted that our publishers will now be able to deliver Formula 1 content to their users.” says Yarko Petryshyn, Director of Business Development at STN Video.

The 2023 Formula 1® season ends with two huge events:

  • FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada – November 16-18
  • FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 24-26
