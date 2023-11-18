Saturday, Nov 18

Eight-Time Formula One (F1) Grand Prix Winner Daniel Ricciardo Fills Up at Las Vegas-Area Mobil Station

Racing News
Saturday, Nov 18 0
Eight-Time Formula One (F1) Grand Prix Winner Daniel Ricciardo Fills Up at Las Vegas-Area Mobil Station

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo was spotted filling up at a Mobil station in Las Vegas ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas. Ricciardo has recently been taking part in The Grand Tauro 2023 – an ultimate racing fan west coast road trip sponsored by Oracle Red Bull Racing. 

 

Wearing his winning smile, Ricciardo was captured fueling up at the Mobil station and also heading inside to grab a Red Bull Energy Drink to prepare for the drive. Ricciardo is coming off a 13th place finish at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil and now has his sights set on a podium at the last U.S. race of the 2023 F1 season in Las Vegas.  

 

 

ExxonMobil has been the official technology partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team since 2017, providing high-performance race fuels and lubricants as well as world-class laboratory and trackside engineering support. Exxon and Mobil Synergy™ gasoline helps prevent harmful deposits to rev up your engine’s responsiveness. *  Synergy Supreme+™ premium gasoline keeps your engine two times cleaner, which translates to better gas mileage. **   

 

There are more than 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S., and all are offering exciting new ways to pay – and save. The refreshed Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app launched October 25 with an enhanced design and user experience along with many new features, including Indoor Payment, which allows Exxon Mobil Rewards+ members to pay using their app inside the store and earn points toward savings on gas, snacks and more. With the app, you earn three cents per gallon in points on regular gasoline and an extra three cents per gallon in points on premium gasoline for Premium Status members.  

 

Additionally, members using the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app who have their birthday entered in their profile now receive a 100-point birthday reward when making their first purchase during their birth month, users can earn bonus points through the refer-a-friend feature, and you’ll earn 100 points if you pick up three or more 8.4-ounce Red Bull Energy Drinks now until January 15th.***.   

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Michelob ULTRA & Williams Racing Create First-Of-Its-Kind Real vs Virtual Race in Upcoming TV Special
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.