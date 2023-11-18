Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney to Drive for Abacus Racing in the 2024 Chili Bowl.

Abacus Racing announced today that Indianapolis, Indiana native Tyler Courtney will pilot the #57 entry in the 2024 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl.

Courtney is the 2019 USAC National Midget champion, 2018 USAC National Sprint Car Champion and 2-time series champion of the All-Star Circuit of Champions (2021 and 2022). With an extensive resume that includes 26 USAC National sprint car wins, 13 USAC National midget wins and 2 USAC Silver Crown Wins, Courtney is excited to bring his experience to a team that is currently leading USAC National Midget series points.

“I have had a lot of success in racing, but until you get a Golden Driller, you will always feel that there is a void on your trophy shelf. To drive for Abacus (Racing) at the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals with the year they are having, I know I have a good chance” said Courtney

Brent Cox, Team Principal for Abacus Racing, knew he was going to have a void to fill in the #57 car with current USAC National Midget Points leader Logan Seavey driving for Kevin Swindell in the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals to defend his 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals win. Said Cox, “Logan let us know early in the year that he was committed to Kevin for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals, so we knew it was very important for us to find an experienced driver to fill that seat. We feel very confident we have done that with Tyler.”

The package that Abacus Racing will run for the Chili Bowl is one that Tyler is familiar with from his midget days with Clauson-Marshall Racing. “One plus is the year they are having, but another plus is that they run a Spike Chassis with CSI Shocks and a Stanton SR-11x engine so it is a package I am familiar with”, continued Courtney.

Primary sponsorship will come from long-time Courtney sponsor NOS Energy Drink. Other sponsors will include Carrington Homes, CG CPAs, Indy Custom Stone, Dozerz Nutz & Boltz and Forecheck Marketing.

“I have had some success at the Chili Bowl in prior years, winning rookie of the year in 2011 and a prelim(inary) night win in 2017, but the goal is to make that A-main on Saturday night and work to finish the night on the top step of the podium” continued Courtney. “I believe that Abacus (Racing) can give me that chance, but to get there a lot of things need to go your way along with having a great car. I look forward to getting to Tulsa to see what we can do as a team.”

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals will begin on January 7, 2024 with practice with qualifying nights starting on January 8 and concluding with its feature events on January 13, 2024.

Abacus Racing is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Abacus Racing PR