High Octane Motorcycle Racing to Return to Circuit of the Americas in April

If it has wheels, you can pretty much guarantee you can watch it being raced on American soil.

Motorcycles are no different, with one of the fastest competitions on two wheels set to return to the Circuit of the Americas in 2024.

The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas is considered to be one of the highlights on the calendar of what is the highest grade of road-based motorcycle racing on the planet – MotoGP, while its sister competitions Moto2 and Moto3 also feature on the schedule for an outstanding day of racing.

And, on April 14 2024, you’ll be able to watch the bikes hurtle past at incredible speeds of up to 227mph!

Blink and You’ll Miss Them

With a comfortable cushion at the top of the riders’ standings, Francesco Bagnaia is expected to convert his lead over nearest challenger Jorge Martin - making the Italian a two-time, back-to-back MotoGP champion in 2023.

Bagnaia was the favourite in the betting odds from Paddy Power from the start of the season, with many sportsbooks offering prices on the riders’ championships in the various MotoGP disciplines. Bettors can even wager each way – securing a payout if their chosen rider finishes in the appropriate places.

A betting calculator helps bettors to determine their return from a wager, with the numbers stacking up rather handsomely for those that have backed Ducati’s riders during the 2023 season – they won 15 of the opening 18 races of the MotoGP campaign courtesy of their highly talented stable.

But what is interesting is that neither Ducati nor Bagnaia have a particularly good record at the Circuit of the Americas, which means that bettors could have some unique opportunities to take on the favourites at the Red Bull GP in 2024.

Ducati have won just one of the ten editions of the America GP, while Bagnaia spurned pole position in 2023 – allowing Alex Rins, a Texan track specialist, to claim a second Circuit of the Americas victory amid his otherwise disappointing season.

And so the Red Bull Grand Prix of Americas could be one of the most exciting and unpredictable races on the 2024 calendar, which will make for prime viewing for the many spectators that will cram into the 120,000 venue.

Test Drive

The MotoGP class is contested by 900cc four-stroke bikes, which boast remarkable speed and power even from a standing start while handling corners like a dream.

As mentioned, they can reach a top speed of 227mph – recorded by Brad Binder at the Italian MotoGP back in June, ranking these bikes amongst the fastest two-wheeled vehicles on earth.

Mind you, the bikes used in Moto2 and 3 aren’t too slow off the mark, either. In fact, the Moto2 bikes kick like a mule from 765cc of power, with three cylinders handing these engines plenty of heft.

This competition has provided a platform for many riders before stepping up to the top MotoGP class, with the likes of Bagnaia, Johann Zarco and Augusto Fernandez all winning the Moto2 title before tackling the faster bikes. It will be fascinating to see where the stars of 2023 end up in their own racing journey.

As for Moto3, the single-cylinder 250cc bikes still offer plenty of torque for those who know how to get the most from them – Martin, Binder and the legendary Marc Marquez are just some of those who served a racing apprenticeship in Moto3, so you can check out the stars of tomorrow when the Red Bull Grand Prix of Americas heads to Texas.

With all three races taking place on the same weekend, spectators are in for a treat.