“Though he never sat behind the wheel of a stock car, Ken Squier contributed to the growth of NASCAR as much as any competitor. Ken was a superb storyteller and his unmistakable voice is the soundtrack to many of NASCAR’s greatest moments. His calls on TV and radio brought fans closer to the sport, and for that he was a fan favorite. Ken knew no strangers, and he will be missed by all. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my condolences to the family and friends of Ken Squier.” – Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO
Statement from Jim France on the Passing of Ken Squier
Speedway Digest Staff Thursday, Nov 16 14
Speedway Digest Staff
