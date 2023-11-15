IMSA Wire: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Meets in Italy for World Finals ‘Family Reunion’

The entire Lamborghini Super Trofeo gang is finally all back together again. For the first time since 2019, the three regional single-make series have gathered this week outside Rome for the final round of their respective series that’s then followed by the World Finals putting teams and drivers from North America, Europe and Asia on the track together for a pair of races to conclude the 2023 season.

The action takes place at the Autodromo Vallelunga road course some 20 miles north of Rome. Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America is represented by 27 entries in the four classes. Following testing and practice early this week, qualifying was scheduled for today, with the final races of the North American season set for Thursday and Friday.

The World Finals follow this weekend, with a race each day on Saturday and Sunday. With the event canceled in 2020 due to the global pandemic and the Asian series shut down the past two years, this season marks the first since 2019 that all three Super Trofeo series will race together again. And it will be a joyous occasion for all involved.

“When all three championships come together, it’s like a big family reunion,” said Brandon Huddleston, IMSA vice president of Partnership Marketing and Business Development who is in attendance at Vallelunga this year. “It will be especially so this year with teams from the Asia Pacific region that we haven’t seen for a number of years. It will be great for us all to be able to get together. We’re competitors on track but it’s all family off track.”

There’s little drama left in the Super Trofeo North America season, with three of the four class champions already decided heading into the week. Anthony McIntosh and Glenn McGee, co-drivers of the No. 169 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2, will lock up the Am class title by starting Thursday’s 50-minute race.

The class champions already determined are: Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli (No. 101 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport, Lamborghini Palm Beach Huracán), who’ve won back-to-back Pro class titles and will advance together to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next season in a WTR Andretti Lamborghini; Keawn Tandon for NTE Sport, Lamborghini Broward in ProAm, who isn’t entered this week; and Mark Wilgus (No. 150 Forte Racing Powered by US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Beverly Hills Huracán) in LB Cup. Precision Performance Motorsports holds a slim seven-point lead on WTR Andretti in the team championship, while Lamborghini Palm Beach has easily clinched the dealer crown.

With their North American Pro class title secured, Marcelli said he and Formal are focusing on bringing a World Finals championship home as well.

“There’s something special about international competition,” Marcelli said. “A race where you not only represent your team and sponsors, but also your country. … This will be our third (World) Finals together. We know exactly what we have to do, and our focus is clear. Coming off back-to-back North American championships, our goal is to take the No. 101 back to victory lane at the (World) Finals.”

The Super Trofeo North America races start at 8 a.m. ET Thursday and 7:25 a.m. Friday. The World Finals races are split with the Am and LB Cup classes racing together at 8:35 a.m. Saturday and 5:55 a.m. Sunday, with the Pro and ProAm classes at 9:55 a.m. Saturday and 8:50 a.m. Sunday. All of the races stream live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube page.

