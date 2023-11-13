Rolex and Formula 1® Arrive in Las Vegas for Highly Anticipated Grand Prix™

The Grand Prix™ in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the third event of the year to take place in the United States, following races in Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas. With the recent growth of Formula 1®, the Las Vegas showcase is expected to draw in over a quarter of a million racing enthusiasts from around the globe. Looking ahead to the spectacle, Jenson Button, the 2009 FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion and a Rolex Testimonee, says:

"Las Vegas is going to be tremendous – I’m excited about the atmosphere that will surround the city for the event. I’m especially looking forward to seeing what this will entail for Formula 1, it has the most advanced technologies while attracting partners that continue to push the boundaries of innovation. That’s what I love about Rolex’s involvement; they’re both about working with the best in the world and challenging one another to grow and learn."