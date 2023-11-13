ASA STARS National Tour to Open 2024 Season at New Smyrna During Speedweeks

Although the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour’s inaugural season has just concluded, series officials have announced the season-opening event for 2024 will be held during Speedweeks in Florida.

The second ASA STARS National Tour season will open up on Tuesday, February 13th for the Clyde Hart Memorial 200 at New Smyrna Speedway as part of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.

The race, honoring track founder Clyde Hart, will once again be the premier Super Late Model race of the nine-night event during Florida Speedweeks at the famous half-mile leading up to the Daytona 500. The 200-lap event will be tri-sanctioned along with the ASA Southern Super Series and the Sunbelt David Rogers Super Late Models as part of the World Series of Asphalt points championship.

The Clyde Hart Memorial will pay $15,000 to win and $1,500 to start, and is part of the richest Super Late Model purse in New Smyrna Speedway history.

“The opportunity to open the ASA STARS National Tour season as part of Speedweeks will help us jump-start 2024 on a high note,” commented Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises and founder of the ASA STARS National Tour. “We are proud to be a part of the richest Super Late Model purse in track history.”

The 2024 Clyde Hart Memorial will take place prior to any on-track activity at Daytona International Speedway, providing any number of current NASCAR drivers the opportunity to participate. William Byron competed in last year’s Southern Super Series event, while several NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers competed in ASA STARS events, including ASA STARS champion Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

After traditionally being contested during the summer since its inception in 1999, the Clyde Hart Memorial was moved to February during the World Series in 2021 as the first of two 100-lap Super Late Model races during the week. For the first time, last year’s race opened the 2022 Southern Super Series points season.

“Last year showed us that a big, mid-week super-late model race could work,” commented New Smyrna Speedway track owner Jane Hart. “We’re ready to take that next step with the ASA STARS National Tour and bring the fans a truly special event in honor of Clyde Hart.”

Florida legend and former NASCAR Weekly Racing Series national champion David Rogers won the inaugural Clyde Hart Memorial in 1999, a 125-lap event as part of the FASCAR Sunbelt Super Late Model Series. Former NASCAR Slim Jim All-Pro Series champion Wayne Anderson is the winningest driver in the race’s history, with five victories to his credit. NASCAR Cup Series star William Byron has won the Clyde Hart Memorial the last two years.

