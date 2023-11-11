Riskon360! Becomes Title Sponsor for Open Wheel Showdown

Las Vegas will become the epicenter of the automotive world this fall and an exciting partnership will further solidify the synergy of motorsports in Sin City, as RiskOn360 has joined Davey Hamilton, Jr.’s Open Wheel Showdown as the title sponsor. The RiskOn360 Open Wheel Showdown invades the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on December 1-2, paying a record $50,000-to-win purse for Winged Sprint Cars. Midgets will compete for $10,000-to-win along with the Speed Tour Super Modifieds thundering into Vegas as well.

RiskOn360 Global Success Conference takes place November 19th through 21st at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel following the F1 weekend. Renowned investor Todd Ault, with deep ties to supporting motorsports in North America, will be the featured speaker at the event. Ticket opportunities include upgrades to include VIP access to the grand prix weekend as well.

Las Vegas has become the epicenter for the automotive world with the NASCAR playoffs round at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, followed by the SEMA Show 2023 from October 31 through November 3. The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes over the strip on November 16-18 followed by RiskOn360 Global Success Conference beginning on the 19th.

Teams will arrive in Las Vegas for the RiskOn360 Open Wheel Showdown on November 29th with practice on November 30th followed by racing on December 1st and 2nd. The RiskOn360 Open Wheel Showdown has attracted some of the top champions of pavement open wheel racing to compete for the record purses in Saturday’s Super Modified feature, Midget feature, and the 100-lap feature for the Winged Sprint Cars.

Winged Sprint Cars will include USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson, pavement open wheel standouts Bobby Santos, Davey Hamilton, Jr. and Sr., and Tyler Roahrig, along with some big names in the racing world such as Arie Luyendyk Jr.

A wide variety of teams, chassis, and engines combinations have pre-entered in all of the categories from all over the country. Registration is moving quickly for the inaugural Open Wheel Showdown, with just 75 spaces available for the Winged Sprint Car division. Drivers can learn more at www.OpenWheelShowdown.com

General Admission Tickets are also on sale though the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ticket office and online. Details can be found at both www.LVMS.com and the Open Wheel Showdown website. Pit Pass sales will be available at the gates on race weekend and include access to the grandstands. The event will be telecast through Speed Sport with a monthly access pass available to view both nights of the excitement live!

